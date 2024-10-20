Meselson-Stahl Experiment exam Flashcards

- Meselson-Stahl ExperimentAn experiment that demonstrated DNA replication follows the semiconservative model.
- Semiconservative ModelA model of DNA replication where each new DNA molecule consists of one parental strand and one newly synthesized strand.
- What isotopes were used in the Meselson-Stahl experiment?Nitrogen-15 (N15) for old strands and Nitrogen-14 (N14) for new strands.
- Conservative ModelA disproven model of DNA replication where the original DNA molecule is conserved and new molecules are entirely new.
- Dispersive ModelA disproven model of DNA replication where the original DNA molecule is dispersed throughout the new molecules.
- What organism did Meselson and Stahl use in their experiment?Escherichia coli (E. coli).
- What does the semiconservative model imply about the parental DNA strands?They act as templates for the synthesis of new complementary strands.
- Nitrogen-15 (N15)An isotope used to label old or parental DNA strands in the Meselson-Stahl experiment.
- Nitrogen-14 (N14)An isotope used to label newly synthesized DNA strands in the Meselson-Stahl experiment.
- What was the main conclusion of the Meselson-Stahl experiment?DNA replicates via the semiconservative model.
- What did the conservative model suggest about DNA replication?The original DNA molecule remains conserved, and new molecules are entirely new.
- What did the dispersive model suggest about DNA replication?The original DNA molecule is dispersed throughout the new molecules.
- What was the key visual indicator in the Meselson-Stahl experiment?The use of different nitrogen isotopes (N15 and N14) to distinguish old and new DNA strands.
- What did Meselson and Stahl switch E. coli to after growing them in N15?Media containing Nitrogen-14 (N14).
- What does the term 'semiconservative' mean in the context of DNA replication?Partially conservative; each new DNA molecule has one old strand and one new strand.
- What was disproven by the Meselson-Stahl experiment?The conservative and dispersive models of DNA replication.
- What color represented N15-labeled DNA strands in the experiment?Darker blue.
- What color represented N14-labeled DNA strands in the experiment?Light blue.
- What is the significance of the Meselson-Stahl experiment in molecular biology?It provided foundational understanding of DNA replication, crucial for grasping genetic inheritance.
- Who were the scientists behind the Meselson-Stahl experiment?Matthew Meselson and Franklin Stahl.
- What year was the Meselson-Stahl experiment conducted?1958.
- What does the semiconservative model ensure during DNA replication?Each new DNA molecule is identical to the original, ensuring accurate genetic inheritance.
- What was the initial growth condition for E. coli in the experiment?Grown in Nitrogen-15 (N15) isotope.
- What happens to the parental DNA strands during semiconservative replication?They separate and act as templates for new complementary strands.
- What did the green check mark indicate in the experiment's results?Confirmation that the semiconservative model is the correct model of DNA replication.
- What did the red X's indicate in the experiment's results?Disproval of the conservative and dispersive models of DNA replication.
- What is the role of complementary base pairing in semiconservative replication?Ensures that new DNA strands are accurately synthesized based on the parental template.
- What is the primary takeaway from the Meselson-Stahl experiment?DNA replication is semiconservative, with each new molecule containing one old and one new strand.