Mitochondria & Chloroplasts exam Flashcards
Define Mitochondria.
Organelles known as the powerhouse of the cell, generating energy through cellular respiration.
What is the primary function of mitochondria?
To generate energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration.
What is ATP?
Adenosine Triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular reactions.
What process do mitochondria perform to generate ATP?
Cellular respiration.
Define Cristae.
Folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area for ATP production.
What is the role of cristae in mitochondria?
To increase the surface area for ATP production.
What is Mitochondrial DNA?
DNA found in mitochondria, independent of nuclear DNA.
What is unique about mitochondrial DNA?
It is independent of the nuclear DNA and found within the mitochondria.
Define Chloroplasts.
Green organelles in plant cells responsible for photosynthesis.
What is the primary function of chloroplasts?
To perform photosynthesis, converting sunlight, CO2, and water into glucose and oxygen.
What are thylakoids?
Membrane-bound pancake-shaped sacs within chloroplasts that contain the machinery for photosynthesis.
Define Stroma.
The innermost fluid-filled region of the chloroplast, containing enzymes, ribosomes, and chloroplast DNA.
What is the stroma in chloroplasts?
The fluid-filled space surrounding thylakoids, containing enzymes, ribosomes, and DNA.
What is Photosynthesis?
The process by which chloroplasts convert sunlight, CO2, and water into glucose and oxygen.
What is the main product of photosynthesis?
Glucose
What is the intermembrane space in mitochondria?
The space between the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes.
What is a granum?
A stack of thylakoids in the chloroplast.
Define Mitochondrial matrix.
The space within the inner membrane of the mitochondria containing enzymes, ribosomes, and DNA.
What is found in the mitochondrial matrix?
Enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA.
What is the outer membrane of mitochondria?
The smooth outer layer that encases the mitochondria.
What is unique about chloroplast DNA?
It is independent of the nuclear DNA and found within the chloroplasts.
What is the inner membrane of chloroplasts?
The inner layer of the chloroplast that lacks folds or cristae.