Mitochondria & Chloroplasts exam Flashcards

Mitochondria & Chloroplasts exam
  • Define Mitochondria.

    Organelles known as the powerhouse of the cell, generating energy through cellular respiration.

  • What is the primary function of mitochondria?

    To generate energy in the form of ATP through cellular respiration.

  • What is ATP?

    Adenosine Triphosphate, a high-energy molecule used to power cellular reactions.

  • What process do mitochondria perform to generate ATP?

    Cellular respiration.

  • Define Cristae.

    Folds in the inner mitochondrial membrane that increase surface area for ATP production.

  • What is the role of cristae in mitochondria?

    To increase the surface area for ATP production.

  • What is Mitochondrial DNA?

    DNA found in mitochondria, independent of nuclear DNA.

  • What is unique about mitochondrial DNA?

    It is independent of the nuclear DNA and found within the mitochondria.

  • Define Chloroplasts.

    Green organelles in plant cells responsible for photosynthesis.

  • What is the primary function of chloroplasts?

    To perform photosynthesis, converting sunlight, CO2, and water into glucose and oxygen.

  • What are thylakoids?

    Membrane-bound pancake-shaped sacs within chloroplasts that contain the machinery for photosynthesis.

  • Define Stroma.

    The innermost fluid-filled region of the chloroplast, containing enzymes, ribosomes, and chloroplast DNA.

  • What is the stroma in chloroplasts?

    The fluid-filled space surrounding thylakoids, containing enzymes, ribosomes, and DNA.

  • What is Photosynthesis?

    The process by which chloroplasts convert sunlight, CO2, and water into glucose and oxygen.

  • What is the main product of photosynthesis?

    Glucose

  • What is the intermembrane space in mitochondria?

    The space between the outer and inner mitochondrial membranes.

  • What is a granum?

    A stack of thylakoids in the chloroplast.

  • Define Mitochondrial matrix.

    The space within the inner membrane of the mitochondria containing enzymes, ribosomes, and DNA.

  • What is found in the mitochondrial matrix?

    Enzymes, ribosomes, and mitochondrial DNA.

  • What is the outer membrane of mitochondria?

    The smooth outer layer that encases the mitochondria.

  • What is unique about chloroplast DNA?

    It is independent of the nuclear DNA and found within the chloroplasts.

  • What is the inner membrane of chloroplasts?

    The inner layer of the chloroplast that lacks folds or cristae.