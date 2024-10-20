Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #2 Flashcards
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #2
Which organelles are found in plant cells but not in animal cells?
Chloroplasts, cell walls, and large central vacuoles are found in plant cells but not in animal cells.What is the function of the chloroplasts?
Chloroplasts are responsible for photosynthesis, converting sunlight, carbon dioxide, and water into glucose and oxygen.Which organelle is responsible for producing the energy for cellular processes?
Mitochondria are responsible for producing energy for cellular processes through the production of ATP.Which of the following is a common trait of chloroplasts and mitochondria? A) Both have their own DNA B) Both are found in animal cells C) Both have cristae D) Both perform cellular respiration
A) Both have their own DNAWhat is the main function of the mitochondria in a plant cell?
The main function of mitochondria in a plant cell is to generate ATP through cellular respiration.What are the two main functions of chloroplasts?
Both mitochondria and chloroplasts have their own DNA and ribosomes. Mitochondria perform cellular respiration, while chloroplasts perform photosynthesis.What organelle does a plant cell have that an animal cell does not?
Eukaryotic cells require mitochondria to produce ATP, the energy currency of the cell, through cellular respiration.Which of these are found in plant cells but not in animal cells? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
Mitochondria provide energy for the cell by producing ATP.Which organelle breaks down sugars to release energy?
Mitochondria break down sugars to release energy in the form of ATP.How is mitochondrial DNA used in science? Choose the correct answer. A) To study genetic diseases B) To trace maternal ancestry C) To produce proteins D) To perform photosynthesis
B) ChloroplastsWhat types of cells would have more mitochondria than others? Why?
Cells with high energy demands, such as muscle cells, would have more mitochondria to meet their energy needs.Which organelles are not found in plant cells? A) Vacuoles B) Mitochondria C) Chloroplasts D) Centrioles
Mitochondria are most responsible for supplying energy to the cell by producing ATP.How do mitochondria and chloroplasts work together to help a plant cell stay alive?
Mitochondria produce ATP for energy, while chloroplasts perform photosynthesis to produce glucose, which can be used by mitochondria.What type of cell has to make ATP?
All eukaryotic cells, including plant and animal cells, have to make ATP for energy.Which of the following statements about chloroplasts and mitochondria is true? A) Both have cristae B) Both have their own DNA C) Both are found in animal cells D) Both perform photosynthesis
