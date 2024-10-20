Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #3 Flashcards
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #3
What do plant cells have that animal cells do not?
Plant cells have chloroplasts, cell walls, and large central vacuoles, which animal cells do not.What organelle is responsible for energy production in the cell?
Mitochondria are responsible for energy production in the cell by producing ATP.What does mitochondria require to produce energy?
Mitochondria require oxygen and nutrients like glucose to produce energy in the form of ATP.Which of the following is found in plant cells but not in animal cells? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
B) ChloroplastsWhat structure within the cell requires oxygen?
Mitochondria require oxygen to perform cellular respiration and produce ATP.What is the difference between mitochondria and chloroplasts?
Mitochondria perform cellular respiration to produce ATP, while chloroplasts perform photosynthesis to produce glucose.Which type of cell is likely to have the most mitochondria?
Cells with high energy demands, such as muscle cells, are likely to have the most mitochondria.What does a chloroplast do?
A chloroplast performs photosynthesis, converting sunlight into chemical energy stored in glucose.Which of the following are found in plant cells but not animal cells? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
B) ChloroplastsWhat are the three organelles that plant cells have but animal cells do not?
Chloroplasts, cell walls, and large central vacuoles are the three organelles that plant cells have but animal cells do not.What are the parts of the chloroplast?
The parts of the chloroplast include the outer membrane, inner membrane, thylakoids, grana, and stroma.What three (3) organelles do plant cells have that animal cells do not?
Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis to produce glucose, while mitochondria perform cellular respiration to produce ATP.Which structure is found in a plant cell but is absent in an animal cell?
Chloroplasts are unique to plant cells.What is the function of chloroplasts in plant cells?
The function of chloroplasts in plant cells is to perform photosynthesis, converting sunlight into chemical energy.Which offspring inherit all their mitochondrial DNA from their mother and none from their father?
All offspring inherit their mitochondrial DNA from their mother and none from their father.Do animal cells have chloroplasts?
No, animal cells do not have chloroplasts.How is mitochondrial DNA inherited?
Chloroplasts, cell walls, and large central vacuoles are the three organelles that plant cells have but animal cells do not.Where in a cell does most ATP production take place?
B) ChloroplastsWhat do chloroplasts and mitochondria have in common?
Both chloroplasts and mitochondria have their own DNA and ribosomes.Which of the following structures are present in plant cells but absent in animal cells? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
Mitochondria have their own DNA with genes that produce proteins needed for oxidative metabolism.What is the function of the chloroplasts in a plant cell?
The function of chloroplasts in a plant cell is to perform photosynthesis, converting sunlight into chemical energy.Which cells have mitochondria?
All eukaryotic cells, including plant and animal cells, have mitochondria.What structure is present in plant cells but not in animal cells?
B) ChloroplastsWhich feature is shared by both chloroplasts and mitochondria?
Both chloroplasts and mitochondria have their own DNA and ribosomes.