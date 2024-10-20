Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #4 Flashcards
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #4
Which of the following is only found in plant cells? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
B) ChloroplastsDo plant cells have mitochondria?
Chloroplasts, cell walls, and large central vacuoles are three organelles that plant cells have but animal cells do not.Which organelle is found in plant cells?
Chloroplasts are found in plant cells.Which process takes place in both the mitochondrion and the chloroplast?
Both mitochondria and chloroplasts are involved in energy conversion processes; mitochondria perform cellular respiration, and chloroplasts perform photosynthesis.What organelles contain their own DNA and function in harvesting energy?
Chloroplasts are expected to be found only in plant cells.Which cells would have more mitochondria and why?
Chloroplasts are expected to be found only in plant cells.Why do plant cells have chloroplasts and animal cells do not?
Plant cells have chloroplasts to perform photosynthesis, which is not needed in animal cells as they obtain energy from consuming food.Which of the following has the largest mitochondria? A) Muscle cells B) Skin cells C) Nerve cells D) Blood cells
B) ChloroplastsWhich of the following is not part of chloroplasts? A) Thylakoids B) Cristae C) Stroma D) Grana
B) CristaeWhich membrane-bound organelle is found in plant cells?
Chloroplasts are membrane-bound organelles found in plant cells.Where in the cell is the glucose produced? A) Mitochondria B) Chloroplasts C) Cytoplasm D) Water
B) ChloroplastsHow are chloroplasts similar to mitochondria?
Chloroplasts and mitochondria are similar in that both have their own DNA and ribosomes and are involved in energy conversion processes.How does the physical structure of the mitochondria and chloroplast aid in the function of a cell?
The folded inner membrane of mitochondria increases surface area for ATP production, while the thylakoid membranes in chloroplasts facilitate photosynthesis.What is the difference between mitochondria and chloroplast?
B) ChloroplastsWhich of the following cells have chloroplast? A) Animal cells B) Plant cells C) Bacterial cells D) Fungal cells
B) ChloroplastsHow do chloroplasts differ from mitochondria?
Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis and contain thylakoids, while mitochondria perform cellular respiration and have cristae.Which of the following describes the function of the chloroplast? A) Produces ATP B) Synthesizes proteins C) Performs photosynthesis D) Stores nutrients
Chloroplasts are found in plant cells to perform photosynthesis, which is not needed in animal cells as they obtain energy from consuming food.What role does the mitochondria play for the animal and plant cells?
B) ChloroplastsWhich of the following is a difference between the nucleus and a mitochondrion? A) Both have DNA B) Both produce ATP C) Both have ribosomes D) Both perform photosynthesis
A) Both have DNAWhat benefit does the cell get from the mitochondria or chloroplast?
Mitochondria provide ATP for energy, while chloroplasts produce glucose through photosynthesis.Why does the cell create many mitochondria?
Cells create many mitochondria to meet high energy demands by producing sufficient ATP.Which type of cells do you imagine would have the most mitochondria?
Cells with high energy demands, such as muscle cells, would have the most mitochondria.What does the mitochondria do in photosynthesis?
Mitochondria do not directly participate in photosynthesis; they produce ATP through cellular respiration.Are chloroplasts found in most plant cells?
Yes, chloroplasts are found in most plant cells.What do mitochondria use to produce energy for a cell?
Mitochondria use oxygen and nutrients like glucose to produce energy in the form of ATP.Which organelle is responsible for synthesizing ATP?
Mitochondria are responsible for providing energy for the cell by producing ATP.Which one of the following describes the job of the organelle mitochondria? A) Performs photosynthesis B) Produces ATP C) Synthesizes proteins D) Stores nutrients
Chloroplasts are expected to be found in plant cells but not in animal cells.