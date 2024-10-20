Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #5 Flashcards
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #5
Where are ATP synthase complexes located in plant cells?
ATP synthase complexes are located in the inner mitochondrial membrane and the thylakoid membrane of chloroplasts in plant cells.Which type of cell would have more mitochondria?
Cells with high energy demands, such as muscle cells, would have more mitochondria.Which of the following are parts of the chloroplast? A) Cristae B) Thylakoids C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
B) ThylakoidsWhich plant cells might not contain any chloroplasts?
Root cells and other non-photosynthetic plant cells might not contain any chloroplasts.Where in the cell is ATP made?
ATP is made in the mitochondria.Which of the following would likely contain more mitochondria? A) Muscle cells B) Skin cells C) Nerve cells D) Blood cells
A) Muscle cellsHow does the metabolism occurring in chloroplasts differ from that of mitochondria?
Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis to produce glucose, while mitochondria perform cellular respiration to produce ATP.Which of the following is not found or observed to occur in both mitochondria and prokaryotes? A) DNA B) Ribosomes C) Photosynthesis D) ATP production
C) PhotosynthesisThe powerhouse that generates ATP energy?
Mitochondria are known as the powerhouse that generates ATP energy.