Mitochondria & Chloroplasts quiz #5 Flashcards

  • Where are ATP synthase complexes located in plant cells?
    ATP synthase complexes are located in the inner mitochondrial membrane and the thylakoid membrane of chloroplasts in plant cells.
  • Which type of cell would have more mitochondria?
    Cells with high energy demands, such as muscle cells, would have more mitochondria.
  • Which of the following are parts of the chloroplast? A) Cristae B) Thylakoids C) Ribosomes D) Nucleus
    B) Thylakoids
  • Which plant cells might not contain any chloroplasts?
    Root cells and other non-photosynthetic plant cells might not contain any chloroplasts.
  • Where in the cell is ATP made?
    ATP is made in the mitochondria.
  • Which of the following would likely contain more mitochondria? A) Muscle cells B) Skin cells C) Nerve cells D) Blood cells
    A) Muscle cells
  • How does the metabolism occurring in chloroplasts differ from that of mitochondria?
    Chloroplasts perform photosynthesis to produce glucose, while mitochondria perform cellular respiration to produce ATP.
  • Which of the following is not found or observed to occur in both mitochondria and prokaryotes? A) DNA B) Ribosomes C) Photosynthesis D) ATP production
    C) Photosynthesis
  • The powerhouse that generates ATP energy?
    Mitochondria are known as the powerhouse that generates ATP energy.