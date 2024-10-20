Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #2 Flashcards
Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #2
How are mitosis and meiosis similar?
Both mitosis and meiosis involve the replication of DNA prior to cell division.Which best describes the processes of mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical daughter cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells.How is meiosis different from mitosis?
Meiosis involves two rounds of division and results in four genetically diverse cells, while mitosis involves one division and results in two identical cells.Which process can occur in both mitosis and meiosis?
DNA replication occurs in both mitosis and meiosis before cell division.What is the difference between mitosis and cytokinesis?
Mitosis is the division of the nucleus, while cytokinesis is the division of the cytoplasm.Which of the following occurs during mitosis but not during meiosis I?
Separation of sister chromatids occurs during mitosis but not during meiosis I.How are the processes of mitosis and meiosis similar to each other?
Both processes involve the separation of chromosomes and require DNA replication prior to division.Which of the following occurs in both meiosis and mitosis?
DNA replication occurs in both meiosis and mitosis.Which of the following occurs at the completion of both mitosis and meiosis I?
The formation of daughter cells occurs at the completion of both mitosis and meiosis I.What statement about mitosis and meiosis is correct?
Mitosis results in identical daughter cells, while meiosis results in genetically diverse cells.Which process produces clones?
Mitosis produces clones, as it results in identical daughter cells.Which of the following statements correctly compare mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells.What is the main difference between binary fission and mitosis?
Binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes, while mitosis is a form of cell division in eukaryotes.How do the chromosomes of an offspring cell compare with the chromosomes of the parent cells?
In mitosis, the chromosomes are identical to the parent cell, while in meiosis, they are genetically diverse.How does the attachment of spindle fibers differ between mitosis and meiosis I?
In mitosis, spindle fibers attach to sister chromatids, while in meiosis I, they attach to homologous chromosomes.Which process produces two somatic cells?
Mitosis produces two somatic cells.How do mitosis and meiosis differ in the division of genetic composition?
Mitosis results in identical genetic composition, while meiosis results in genetic variation.Which two events are not shared by mitosis and meiosis?
Crossing over and homologous chromosome separation are not shared by mitosis and meiosis.Which of the following is mitosis not used for?
Mitosis is not used for producing gametes.What are the end results of mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells.Which of the following is true of the daughter cells produced during asexual reproduction?
The daughter cells are genetically identical to the parent cell.Which best represents one fundamental difference between the processes of mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetically diverse cells.Which of the following is a key difference between meiosis and mitosis?
Meiosis involves two rounds of division, while mitosis involves one.How are apoptosis and mitosis related?
Apoptosis is programmed cell death, while mitosis is cell division; both are essential for organism development.Which part of meiosis is similar to mitosis?
Meiosis II is similar to mitosis as it involves the separation of sister chromatids.Which of the following statements about nondisjunction is true?
Nondisjunction can occur during meiosis, leading to an abnormal number of chromosomes.How is binary fission different from mitosis?
Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes and does not involve a nucleus, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes and involves nuclear division.In which process is the end result identical cells?
Mitosis results in identical cells.Which of the following is not a true difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Both processes involve DNA replication prior to division.How do the genetic contents of cells resulting from mitosis and meiosis differ?
Mitosis results in identical genetic content, while meiosis results in varied genetic content.Why are the parent and daughter cells in mitosis and meiosis different?
Mitosis produces identical cells, while meiosis produces genetically diverse cells due to crossing over and independent assortment.How many chromosomes are in each daughter cell after mitosis?
Each daughter cell has the same number of chromosomes as the parent cell.How do the chromosomes of a daughter cell compare to the chromosomes of a mother cell in mitosis?
The chromosomes are identical to those of the mother cell.How many chromosomes did the cell start with in mitosis and meiosis?
The cell starts with a diploid number of chromosomes in both mitosis and meiosis.Which of the following is one of the very important differences between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetic diversity.Which process results in two identical cells? Meiosis, replication, fertilization, or mitosis?
Mitosis results in two identical cells.Compare the processes of mitosis and meiosis. Which of the following statements is true?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetically diverse cells.Which one of the following only occurs in mitosis and not during meiosis II?
The separation of sister chromatids occurs in both mitosis and meiosis II.In what way is mitosis similar to meiosis?
Both processes involve the separation of chromosomes and require DNA replication prior to division.How is the formation of the spindle during mitosis and meiosis I different?
In mitosis, spindle fibers attach to sister chromatids, while in meiosis I, they attach to homologous chromosomes.