Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #3 Flashcards

Which of the following is true of mitosis but not meiosis?
Mitosis results in identical daughter cells.Which type of cell reproduction makes 2 identical diploid daughter cells?
Mitosis makes 2 identical diploid daughter cells.How is binary fission different from vegetative reproduction?
Binary fission is a form of asexual reproduction in prokaryotes, while vegetative reproduction is a form of asexual reproduction in plants.Which of the following is a correct comparison between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetically diverse cells.What is one difference in mitosis and meiosis during anaphase I?
In anaphase I of meiosis, homologous chromosomes separate, while in mitosis, sister chromatids separate.Which of the following is a key difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Meiosis involves two rounds of division, while mitosis involves one.How are mitosis and meiosis similar? How are they different?
Both involve chromosome separation and DNA replication; mitosis results in identical cells, meiosis in diverse cells.Which is correct about the difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetic diversity.What are the principal differences between mitosis and meiosis?
Mitosis results in two identical cells, while meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells.Which of the following statements compare mitosis and meiosis correctly?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetically diverse cells.Which of the following correctly describes how mitosis and meiosis are different?
Mitosis results in identical cells, while meiosis results in genetic diversity.Which of the following is a major difference between binary fission and mitosis?
Binary fission occurs in prokaryotes, while mitosis occurs in eukaryotes.Which of these phases is the most different between mitosis and meiosis?
Anaphase is most different; sister chromatids separate in mitosis, homologous chromosomes in meiosis I.Is a clone genetically identical to its parent(s)?
Yes, a clone is genetically identical to its parent(s).Which of the following is unique to mitosis and not a part of meiosis?
The production of identical daughter cells is unique to mitosis.Which of the following correctly describes how mitosis and meiosis are similar?
Both involve the separation of chromosomes and require DNA replication prior to division.Which of the following processes occurs in both mitosis and meiosis?
DNA replication occurs in both mitosis and meiosis.Which is true in both mitosis and meiosis?
Both processes involve the separation of chromosomes.Which of the following describes an event that results from mitosis but not meiosis?
The production of identical daughter cells results from mitosis but not meiosis.In what ways are mitosis and meiosis similar?
Both involve chromosome separation and require DNA replication prior to division.Which of the steps take(s) place in both mitosis and meiosis?
DNA replication and chromosome separation take place in both mitosis and meiosis.Which of the following is not true about daughter cells of mitosis or meiosis?
It is not true that daughter cells of meiosis are identical to the parent cell.Which process has daughter cells identical to the parent cell?
Mitosis has daughter cells identical to the parent cell.Did crossing over occur in both mitosis and meiosis?
Crossing over occurs in meiosis but not in mitosis.How are cells formed by mitosis different from those formed by meiosis in chromosome number?
Cells formed by mitosis have the same chromosome number as the parent, while meiosis results in half the chromosome number.Which of the following is not a difference between mitosis and meiosis?
Both processes involve DNA replication prior to division.How are meiosis I and mitosis similar?
Both involve the separation of chromosomes, but meiosis I separates homologous chromosomes, while mitosis separates sister chromatids.Both mitosis and meiosis end with which process?
Both end with cytokinesis, the division of the cytoplasm.Which of the following is a similarity between mitosis and meiosis?
Both involve the separation of chromosomes and require DNA replication prior to division.How does the end result of meiosis differ from the end of mitosis?
Meiosis results in four genetically diverse cells, while mitosis results in two identical cells.How is cell differentiation different than mitosis?
Cell differentiation is the process by which cells become specialized, while mitosis is cell division.Mitosis and meiosis are reproductive strategies not found in which kingdom?
Mitosis and meiosis are not found in the kingdom Monera, which includes prokaryotes.