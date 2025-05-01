Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What is the result of mitosis in terms of daughter cell genetic identity? Mitosis produces two genetically identical daughter cells.

Does DNA replication occur before both mitosis and meiosis? Yes, DNA replication occurs before both mitosis and meiosis.

What type of cells are produced by mitosis? Mitosis produces somatic (body) cells.

How many rounds of cell division occur in mitosis? Mitosis involves one round of cell division.

Are the daughter cells produced by meiosis genetically identical to the parent cell? No, daughter cells from meiosis are genetically different from the parent cell.

What separates during meiosis II? Sister chromatids separate during meiosis II.