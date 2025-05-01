Skip to main content
Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #4 Flashcards

Mitosis & Meiosis Review quiz #4
  • What is the result of mitosis in terms of daughter cell genetic identity?
    Mitosis produces two genetically identical daughter cells.
  • Does DNA replication occur before both mitosis and meiosis?
    Yes, DNA replication occurs before both mitosis and meiosis.
  • What type of cells are produced by mitosis?
    Mitosis produces somatic (body) cells.
  • How many rounds of cell division occur in mitosis?
    Mitosis involves one round of cell division.
  • Are the daughter cells produced by meiosis genetically identical to the parent cell?
    No, daughter cells from meiosis are genetically different from the parent cell.
  • What separates during meiosis II?
    Sister chromatids separate during meiosis II.
  • What is the ploidy of cells after meiosis?
    Cells are haploid after meiosis.
  • What ensures genetic variation during meiosis?
    Genetic variation is ensured by crossing over and independent assortment during meiosis.
  • Does mitosis result in genetic variation?
    No, mitosis does not result in genetic variation; it produces identical cells.
  • What is the function of mitosis in multicellular organisms?
    Mitosis functions in growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues.
  • What is the function of meiosis in multicellular organisms?
    Meiosis functions to produce gametes for sexual reproduction.
  • How many daughter cells are produced by mitosis?
    Mitosis produces two daughter cells.
  • How many daughter cells are produced by meiosis?
    Meiosis produces four daughter cells.
  • What happens to chromosome number during mitosis?
    Chromosome number remains the same during mitosis.
  • What happens to chromosome number during meiosis?
    Chromosome number is halved during meiosis.
  • When do homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material?
    Homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material during prophase I of meiosis.
  • What is the significance of crossing over in meiosis?
    Crossing over increases genetic diversity among gametes.
  • Which process involves the separation of sister chromatids?
    Separation of sister chromatids occurs in mitosis and meiosis II.
  • Which process involves the separation of homologous chromosomes?
    Separation of homologous chromosomes occurs in meiosis I.
  • What is the role of independent assortment in meiosis?
    Independent assortment during meiosis increases genetic variation by randomly distributing maternal and paternal chromosomes.
  • Why do gametes have half the number of chromosomes as somatic cells?
    Gametes have half the number of chromosomes to maintain the species' chromosome number after fertilization.
  • What would happen if meiosis did not reduce chromosome number?
    If meiosis did not reduce chromosome number, chromosome number would double with each generation.
  • In which phase of meiosis does crossing over occur?
    Crossing over occurs during prophase I of meiosis.
  • What is the end result of meiosis in terms of genetic content?
    Meiosis results in four genetically unique haploid cells.
  • What is the end result of mitosis in terms of genetic content?
    Mitosis results in two genetically identical diploid cells.
  • How does the process of mitosis differ from meiosis in terms of genetic outcomes?
    Mitosis produces identical cells, while meiosis produces genetically diverse cells.