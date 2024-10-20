Monohybrid Crosses exam Flashcards
Monohybrid Cross
A cross fertilization event between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene.
What is the genotypic ratio in a monohybrid cross?
1:2:1 (one homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, one homozygous recessive).
Heterozygous
Having two different alleles for a single gene.
What does the phenotypic ratio 3:1 indicate in a monohybrid cross?
Three individuals with the dominant phenotype to one with the recessive phenotype.
Punnett Square
A diagram used to predict the genotypes of a particular cross or breeding experiment.
What does a homozygous dominant genotype look like?
Two dominant alleles (e.g., YY).
Phenotypic Ratio
The ratio of different phenotypes observed among the offspring.
What is the purpose of a Punnett Square in a monohybrid cross?
To reveal the genotypic and phenotypic ratios of the offspring.
Genotypic Ratio
The ratio of different genotypes observed among the offspring.
What does a heterozygous genotype look like?
One dominant allele and one recessive allele (e.g., Yy).
Homozygous Recessive
Having two recessive alleles for a single gene (e.g., yy).
What is the phenotypic ratio in a monohybrid cross?
3:1 (three dominant phenotype individuals to one recessive).
Homozygous Dominant
Having two dominant alleles for a single gene (e.g., YY).
What does a homozygous recessive genotype look like?
Two recessive alleles (e.g., yy).
What is the significance of the genotypic ratio 1:2:1?
It indicates the presence of one homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, and one homozygous recessive offspring.
What does the term 'monohybrid' mean?
An organism that is heterozygous for one specific gene.
What is the root meaning of 'mono' in monohybrid?
One.
What does the phenotypic ratio 3:1 tell us about the offspring?
It shows that three offspring will display the dominant phenotype and one will display the recessive phenotype.
What is the role of gametes in a monohybrid cross?
They carry the alleles from each parent that combine to form the offspring's genotype.
What is the outcome of a monohybrid cross in terms of genotype?
One homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, and one homozygous recessive.
What is the observable result of a monohybrid cross in terms of phenotype?
Three dominant phenotype individuals to one recessive.
What is the significance of understanding genotypic and phenotypic ratios?
It is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns and genetic variation in offspring.
What does the term 'genotype' refer to?
The genetic makeup of an organism.
What is the characteristic genotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?
1:2:1.
What is the characteristic phenotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?
3:1.