Monohybrid Crosses exam Flashcards

Monohybrid Crosses exam
  • Monohybrid Cross

    A cross fertilization event between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene.

  • What is the genotypic ratio in a monohybrid cross?

    1:2:1 (one homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, one homozygous recessive).

  • Heterozygous

    Having two different alleles for a single gene.

  • What does the phenotypic ratio 3:1 indicate in a monohybrid cross?

    Three individuals with the dominant phenotype to one with the recessive phenotype.

  • Punnett Square

    A diagram used to predict the genotypes of a particular cross or breeding experiment.

  • What does a homozygous dominant genotype look like?

    Two dominant alleles (e.g., YY).

  • Phenotypic Ratio

    The ratio of different phenotypes observed among the offspring.

  • What is the purpose of a Punnett Square in a monohybrid cross?

    To reveal the genotypic and phenotypic ratios of the offspring.

  • Genotypic Ratio

    The ratio of different genotypes observed among the offspring.

  • What does a heterozygous genotype look like?

    One dominant allele and one recessive allele (e.g., Yy).

  • Homozygous Recessive

    Having two recessive alleles for a single gene (e.g., yy).

  • What is the phenotypic ratio in a monohybrid cross?

    3:1 (three dominant phenotype individuals to one recessive).

  • Homozygous Dominant

    Having two dominant alleles for a single gene (e.g., YY).

  • What does a homozygous recessive genotype look like?

    Two recessive alleles (e.g., yy).

  • What is the significance of the genotypic ratio 1:2:1?

    It indicates the presence of one homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, and one homozygous recessive offspring.

  • What does the term 'monohybrid' mean?

    An organism that is heterozygous for one specific gene.

  • What is the root meaning of 'mono' in monohybrid?

    One.

  • What does the phenotypic ratio 3:1 tell us about the offspring?

    It shows that three offspring will display the dominant phenotype and one will display the recessive phenotype.

  • What is the role of gametes in a monohybrid cross?

    They carry the alleles from each parent that combine to form the offspring's genotype.

  • What is the outcome of a monohybrid cross in terms of genotype?

    One homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, and one homozygous recessive.

  • What is the observable result of a monohybrid cross in terms of phenotype?

    Three dominant phenotype individuals to one recessive.

  • What is the significance of understanding genotypic and phenotypic ratios?

    It is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns and genetic variation in offspring.

  • What does the term 'genotype' refer to?

    The genetic makeup of an organism.

  • What is the characteristic genotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?

    1:2:1.

  • What is the characteristic phenotypic ratio from a monohybrid cross?

    3:1.