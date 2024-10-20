Monohybrid Crosses quiz #2 Flashcards
Monohybrid Crosses quiz #2
Which of the following is an example of monosomy: Turner syndrome, Down syndrome, or Klinefelter syndrome?
Turner syndrome is an example of monosomy, where there is a missing X chromosome in females.What is the expected phenotypic ratio for a monohybrid cross?
The expected phenotypic ratio for a monohybrid cross is 3:1, with three individuals displaying the dominant phenotype and one displaying the recessive phenotype.What does the genotypic ratio 1:2:1 represent in a monohybrid cross?
The genotypic ratio 1:2:1 represents one homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, and one homozygous recessive offspring.What is a monohybrid organism?
A monohybrid organism is heterozygous for one specific gene.What does the term 'monohybrid cross' refer to?
A monohybrid cross refers to the fertilization between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene.How many homozygous dominant individuals are expected in a monohybrid cross?
One homozygous dominant individual is expected in a monohybrid cross.What is the phenotypic ratio observed in the offspring of a monohybrid cross?
The phenotypic ratio observed is 3 dominant phenotype individuals to 1 recessive phenotype individual.What does the phenotypic ratio 3:1 indicate in a monohybrid cross?
The phenotypic ratio 3:1 indicates three individuals with the dominant phenotype and one with the recessive phenotype.What is the significance of understanding genotypic and phenotypic ratios in genetics?
Understanding these ratios is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns and genetic variation in offspring.How many heterozygous individuals are expected in a monohybrid cross?
Two heterozygous individuals are expected in a monohybrid cross.