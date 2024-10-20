Skip to main content
Monohybrid Crosses quiz #2 Flashcards

Monohybrid Crosses quiz #2
  • Which of the following is an example of monosomy: Turner syndrome, Down syndrome, or Klinefelter syndrome?
    Turner syndrome is an example of monosomy, where there is a missing X chromosome in females.
  • What is the expected phenotypic ratio for a monohybrid cross?
    The expected phenotypic ratio for a monohybrid cross is 3:1, with three individuals displaying the dominant phenotype and one displaying the recessive phenotype.
  • What does the genotypic ratio 1:2:1 represent in a monohybrid cross?
    The genotypic ratio 1:2:1 represents one homozygous dominant, two heterozygous, and one homozygous recessive offspring.
  • What is a monohybrid organism?
    A monohybrid organism is heterozygous for one specific gene.
  • What does the term 'monohybrid cross' refer to?
    A monohybrid cross refers to the fertilization between two heterozygous organisms for a single gene.
  • How many homozygous dominant individuals are expected in a monohybrid cross?
    One homozygous dominant individual is expected in a monohybrid cross.
  • What is the phenotypic ratio observed in the offspring of a monohybrid cross?
    The phenotypic ratio observed is 3 dominant phenotype individuals to 1 recessive phenotype individual.
  • What does the phenotypic ratio 3:1 indicate in a monohybrid cross?
    The phenotypic ratio 3:1 indicates three individuals with the dominant phenotype and one with the recessive phenotype.
  • What is the significance of understanding genotypic and phenotypic ratios in genetics?
    Understanding these ratios is crucial for predicting inheritance patterns and genetic variation in offspring.
  • How many heterozygous individuals are expected in a monohybrid cross?
    Two heterozygous individuals are expected in a monohybrid cross.