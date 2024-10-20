Natural Selection exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Natural Selection A key mechanism of evolution that influences allele frequencies based on fitness.

What is directional selection? A pattern of natural selection that shifts average traits towards one extreme.

Stabilizing Selection A pattern of natural selection that favors average traits and reduces variation.

What does disruptive selection promote? It promotes extremes, increasing variation within a population.

Balancing Selection Selection that maintains multiple alleles in a population.

What is frequency-dependent selection? A type of balancing selection where rare traits are favored.

Heterozygote Advantage A situation where heterozygotes have higher fitness than either homozygote.

What is sexual selection? Selection for traits that affect the ability to obtain mates.

Sexual Dimorphism Differences in secondary sexual characteristics between males and females.

What is intersexual selection? Mate choice, typically by the high investment sex, often females.

Intrasexual Selection Competition within one sex, typically males, for access to mates.

What effect does natural selection have on allele frequency? It changes the frequency of specific alleles based on their fitness.

Directional Selection Example Darwin's finches with larger beaks favored when only large seeds are available.

What is the outcome of stabilizing selection? The average phenotype remains the same, and extremes are eliminated.

Disruptive Selection Example Birds with either small or large beaks are favored when only small or large seeds are available.

Frequency-Dependent Selection Example Birds learning to recognize and prey on the most common snail shell pattern.

Heterozygote Advantage Example Sickle cell trait providing resistance to malaria in heterozygotes.

What is the role of sexual selection in evolution? It shapes traits that improve an individual's chances of mating.

Secondary Sexual Characteristics Traits that differ between sexes but are not directly related to reproduction.

What is the difference between intersexual and intrasexual selection? Intersexual selection involves mate choice, while intrasexual selection involves competition.

Example of Intersexual Selection Peacocks with elaborate tails attracting females.

Example of Intrasexual Selection Elephant seals fighting for territory to gain access to females.

What is the significance of sexual dimorphism? It indicates that sexual selection has occurred.

How does balancing selection affect allele frequencies? It maintains multiple alleles in the population, preventing any one allele from becoming fixed.

What is the impact of heterozygote advantage on genetic diversity? It helps maintain genetic diversity by keeping both alleles in the population.

Why is natural selection considered a key mechanism of evolution? Because it is the only mechanism that can produce adaptations.

What is the effect of directional selection on a population? It changes the average phenotype in one direction.

How does stabilizing selection affect a population's traits? It narrows the distribution of traits, favoring the average phenotype.