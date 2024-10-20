Skip to main content
Noncovalent Bonds exam Flashcards

Noncovalent Bonds exam
  • Non-covalent bonds

    Interactions between atoms resulting from full or partial charges without electron sharing.

  • What distinguishes non-covalent bonds from covalent bonds?

    Non-covalent bonds do not involve the sharing of electrons, unlike covalent bonds.

  • Ionic bonds

    A type of non-covalent bond that involves electrostatic interactions between fully charged atoms.

  • Hydrogen bonds

    A type of non-covalent bond involving electrostatic interactions between a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom.

  • Van der Waals interactions

    Weak non-covalent interactions important in chemistry but less emphasized in biological contexts.

  • What are the two main types of strong electrostatic interactions in non-covalent bonds?

    Ionic bonds and hydrogen bonds.

  • Electrostatic interactions

    Interactions between charged particles, which can be relatively strong in the context of non-covalent bonds.

  • What role do non-covalent bonds play in biological systems?

    They influence molecular interactions, enzyme activity, and cellular communication.

  • Full charges

    Complete positive or negative charges on atoms, often involved in ionic bonds.

  • Partial charges

    Slight positive or negative charges on atoms, often involved in hydrogen bonds.

  • Why are Van der Waals interactions less emphasized in biology courses?

    They are weaker and more relevant to chemistry than to biological processes.

  • What is the significance of understanding non-covalent bonds in biology?

    It is crucial for grasping molecular interactions and biological processes.

  • Enzyme activity

    A biological process influenced by non-covalent bonds.

  • Cellular communication

    A biological process influenced by non-covalent bonds.

  • What does the term 'non-covalent' imply?

    No sharing of electrons.

  • What are the two groups of non-covalent bonds?

    Relatively strong electrostatic interactions and weak Van der Waals interactions.

  • What type of bond involves a hydrogen atom and an electronegative atom?

    Hydrogen bond.

  • What type of bond involves full charges on atoms?

    Ionic bond.

  • What is the focus of non-covalent bond studies in biology courses?

    Relatively strong electrostatic interactions, such as ionic and hydrogen bonds.

  • What is the main difference between covalent and non-covalent bonds?

    Covalent bonds involve electron sharing; non-covalent bonds do not.

  • What are weak Van der Waals interactions?

    Non-covalent interactions that are less emphasized in biological contexts.

  • What is the importance of ionic bonds in biological systems?

    They are strong electrostatic interactions crucial for molecular interactions.

  • What is the importance of hydrogen bonds in biological systems?

    They are strong electrostatic interactions crucial for molecular interactions.

  • What does the term 'electrostatic interactions' refer to?

    Interactions between charged particles.

  • What are the key types of non-covalent bonds?

    Ionic bonds, hydrogen bonds, and Van der Waals interactions.

  • What is the role of non-covalent bonds in enzyme activity?

    They influence the molecular interactions necessary for enzyme function.

  • What is the role of non-covalent bonds in cellular communication?

    They influence the molecular interactions necessary for cellular signaling.

  • What is a key characteristic of non-covalent bonds?

    They arise from full or partial charges without electron sharing.