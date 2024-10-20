Nonvascular Plants quiz #2 Flashcards
Nonvascular Plants quiz #2
How do nonvascular plants obtain water?
Nonvascular plants absorb water directly through their surfaces, as they lack vascular tissue for water transport.What are the differences between nonvascular and seedless vascular plants?
Nonvascular plants lack vascular tissue and have a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, while seedless vascular plants have vascular tissue and a sporophyte-dominant life cycle.What is the main difference between vascular and nonvascular plants?
The main difference is that vascular plants have vascular tissue (xylem and phloem) for transporting water and nutrients, while nonvascular plants do not.What group of plants is nonvascular?
Bryophytes, which include mosses, liverworts, and hornworts, are nonvascular plants.What are some differences between vascular and non-vascular plants?
Vascular plants have vascular tissue and a sporophyte-dominant life cycle, while non-vascular plants lack vascular tissue and have a gametophyte-dominant life cycle.What is the difference between vascular and nonvascular plants?
Vascular plants have specialized tissues (xylem and phloem) for transporting water and nutrients, whereas nonvascular plants do not.Which of these is a nonvascular plant? Select all that apply: A) Fern B) Moss C) Liverwort D) Pine Tree
B) Moss and C) Liverwort are nonvascular plants.Which of the following is the largest group of nonvascular plants? A) Ferns B) Mosses C) Liverworts D) Hornworts
B) Mosses are the largest group of nonvascular plants.How are nonvascular plants different from vascular plants?
Nonvascular plants lack vascular tissue and rely on direct water absorption, while vascular plants have vascular tissue for water and nutrient transport.Which two characteristics are shared by seedless vascular plants and nonvascular plants?
Both seedless vascular plants and nonvascular plants reproduce via spores and require water for sperm movement to eggs.Which type of plant has no vascular tissue?
Nonvascular plants, such as bryophytes, have no vascular tissue.What is the difference between vascular and non-vascular plants?
Vascular plants have vascular tissue for transporting water and nutrients, while non-vascular plants do not and rely on direct absorption.Why are non-vascular plants smaller in size than vascular plants?
Non-vascular plants are smaller because they lack vascular tissue, which limits their ability to transport water and nutrients over long distances.