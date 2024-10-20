Skip to main content
Organization of DNA in the Cell exam Flashcards

Organization of DNA in the Cell exam
  • Genome

    The complete set of all of a cell's DNA.

  • What is the role of histone proteins in DNA organization?

    Histone proteins associate with DNA to form nucleosomes, aiding in the organization and packaging of DNA.

  • Nucleosome

    A unit of 8 histone proteins with DNA wrapped around it.

  • What is chromatin?

    Loosely packed nucleosomes found in non-dividing cells.

  • Chromosome

    Tightly packed nucleosomes found in dividing cells.

  • What happens to DNA during cell division?

    DNA condenses into tightly packed chromosomes to facilitate its movement within the cell.

  • DNA Replication

    The process of producing an exact copy of all the DNA in a cell.

  • What are sister chromatids?

    Two identical chromatids joined at the centromere, formed after DNA replication.

  • Centromere

    The region where two sister chromatids are joined, often referred to as the 'waist' of the chromosome.

  • What is the difference between chromatin and chromosomes?

    Chromatin is loosely packed DNA found in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are tightly packed DNA found in dividing cells.

  • What is the significance of DNA replication before cell division?

    It ensures that each daughter cell receives an exact copy of the DNA.

  • Unreplicated Chromosome

    A chromosome that has not yet undergone DNA replication, appearing as a single straight line.

  • What does a replicated chromosome look like?

    It resembles an 'X' shape, consisting of two sister chromatids joined at the centromere.

  • DNA Synthesis

    Another term for DNA replication, the process of creating an exact copy of DNA.

  • What is the function of nucleosomes in non-dividing cells?

    They form chromatin, which is loosely packed to allow access to DNA for transcription and other processes.

  • What is the structure of a nucleosome?

    It consists of a core of 8 histone proteins with DNA wrapped around it.

  • Sister Chromatids

    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, formed during DNA replication.

  • What is the role of the centromere during cell division?

    It holds sister chromatids together, ensuring they are properly segregated into daughter cells.

  • Chromatin

    Loosely coiled DNA and protein complex found in non-dividing cells.

  • What is the difference between DNA replication and DNA synthesis?

    There is no difference; both terms refer to the process of making an exact copy of DNA.

  • Replicated Chromosome

    A chromosome that has undergone DNA replication, consisting of two sister chromatids.

  • What is the purpose of DNA condensation into chromosomes during cell division?

    To ensure efficient and accurate segregation of DNA into daughter cells.

  • Histone Proteins

    Proteins that DNA wraps around to form nucleosomes, aiding in DNA packaging.

  • What is the appearance of chromatin in a non-dividing cell?

    It appears as a loosely coiled ball of yarn, allowing access to DNA.

  • What is the significance of the genome in a cell?

    It contains the complete set of genetic information necessary for the cell's functions and inheritance.