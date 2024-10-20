Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz #2 Flashcards

In a eukaryotic cell, DNA is primarily located in the nucleus.
What makes up the sides of the DNA molecule?
The sides of the DNA molecule are made up of a sugar-phosphate backbone.
What components make up the backbone of a DNA molecule?
The backbone of a DNA molecule is composed of alternating sugar and phosphate groups.
Where is the genetic information of the cell stored?
The genetic information of the cell is stored in the DNA.
What is a centromere?
A centromere is the region of a chromosome where two sister chromatids are joined together.
What is the main function of chromosomes in an animal cell?
The main function of chromosomes in an animal cell is to store and organize genetic information for cell division and inheritance.
Where is the DNA located in a eukaryotic cell? Ribosomes, nucleus, cytoplasm, cell membrane
In a eukaryotic cell, DNA is located in the nucleus.
Where in a typical eukaryotic cell would you expect to find genes?
In a typical eukaryotic cell, genes are found within the DNA in the nucleus.
Which of the following is true about chromosomes? A) They are made of DNA and proteins B) They are only present during cell division C) They are found in the cytoplasm D) They are composed solely of DNA
A) They are made of DNA and proteins
The first level of DNA organization in a eukaryotic cell is maintained by which molecule?
The first level of DNA organization in a eukaryotic cell is maintained by histone proteins, forming nucleosomes.
In which organelle is most DNA found?
Most DNA is found in the nucleus of a cell.
Which of the following best describes the arrangement of genetic information in a DNA molecule? A) Linear sequence of nucleotides B) Random assortment of bases C) Circular DNA strands D) Protein-bound DNA
A) Linear sequence of nucleotides
What is the relationship between DNA and chromosomes?
DNA is organized into structures called chromosomes, which help package and manage the DNA during cell division.
If you wanted to find DNA in a cell, where would you look?
You would look in the nucleus of a eukaryotic cell to find DNA.
What makes up the protein component of a nucleosome core?
The protein component of a nucleosome core is made up of histone proteins.
Which is the relaxed form of DNA in a cell's nucleus?
The relaxed form of DNA in a cell's nucleus is called chromatin.
Where is genetic information stored?
Genetic information is stored in the DNA.
What is the relationship between DNA and genetic information?
DNA contains the genetic information necessary for the development, functioning, and reproduction of living organisms.
Which of the following is false in respect to cells' chromosomes? A) They are only present during cell division B) They contain genetic information C) They are composed of DNA and proteins D) They are found in the nucleus
A) They are only present during cell division
Which of the following statements accurately describes the structure of a eukaryotic chromosome? A) It is a single linear DNA molecule B) It is a circular DNA molecule C) It is composed of multiple DNA molecules D) It is a single linear DNA molecule wrapped around histone proteins
D) It is a single linear DNA molecule wrapped around histone proteins
In eukaryotic cells, where would you find DNA and RNA?
In eukaryotic cells, DNA is found in the nucleus, while RNA can be found in the nucleus and the cytoplasm.
What is the relationship between chromosomes and DNA?
Chromosomes are structures that organize and package DNA within the cell nucleus.
What is the relationship between a chromosome and DNA?
A chromosome is a structure that consists of DNA tightly coiled around proteins, organizing the genetic material for cell division.
What is the defining feature of chromosomes?
The defining feature of chromosomes is their ability to condense and organize DNA for cell division.
Where is the genetic material for all living organisms located?
The genetic material for all living organisms is located in the DNA.
What is the difference between a chromosome and chromatin?
Chromatin is the loosely packed form of DNA and proteins found in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are the tightly packed form found during cell division.
What is the relationship between chromatin and chromosomes?
Chromatin is the relaxed form of DNA and proteins in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are the condensed form during cell division.
Where would the majority of the DNA be located within a eukaryotic cell?
The majority of the DNA in a eukaryotic cell is located in the nucleus.
Which of the following is an inactive region of DNA? A) Euchromatin B) Heterochromatin C) Nucleosome D) Centromere
B) Heterochromatin
Which organelle stores DNA?
The nucleus stores DNA in eukaryotic cells.
Which of the following correctly describes the structure of the typical eukaryotic genome? A) Circular DNA B) Linear DNA C) Multiple linear chromosomes D) Single linear chromosome
C) Multiple linear chromosomes
Which of the following is a term used to describe all the uncondensed DNA found in the nucleus? A) Chromatin B) Chromosome C) Nucleosome D) Genome
A) Chromatin
What is a chromosome territory?
A chromosome territory is a distinct, non-overlapping region within the nucleus where a particular chromosome resides.
What type of bonds hold the bases together in a molecule of DNA?
Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in a molecule of DNA.
Which of the following statements regarding chromosomes is true? A) They are only present during cell division B) They are composed of DNA and proteins C) They are found in the cytoplasm D) They are composed solely of DNA
B) They are composed of DNA and proteins
Where is DNA located in a eukaryotic cell? Where is it located in a prokaryotic cell?
In a eukaryotic cell, DNA is located in the nucleus. In a prokaryotic cell, DNA is located in the nucleoid region.
If you stretched out the DNA of one human cell, how long would it be?
If you stretched out the DNA of one human cell, it would be approximately 2 meters long.
How do short strands of DNA move as compared to long strands during gel electrophoresis?
Short strands of DNA move faster and travel further than long strands during gel electrophoresis.
Which structure contains 46 chromosomes?
A human somatic cell contains 46 chromosomes.
Which of the following is the largest unit of DNA organization? A) Nucleotide B) Gene C) Chromosome D) Genome