Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz #3 Flashcards

What are the levels of eukaryotic chromosome compaction?
The levels of eukaryotic chromosome compaction include nucleosomes, chromatin, and chromosomes.
What is the role of phosphodiester bonds within the sugar-phosphate backbone of DNA?
Phosphodiester bonds link the sugar and phosphate groups, forming the backbone of the DNA molecule.
How is information stored in DNA?
Information is stored in DNA through the sequence of nucleotide bases (adenine, thymine, cytosine, and guanine).
What is the name of the complex of DNA and protein found within eukaryotic chromosomes?
The complex of DNA and protein found within eukaryotic chromosomes is called chromatin.
What is DNA called when it is not condensed?
When DNA is not condensed, it is called chromatin.
The information for a gene is stored how?
The information for a gene is stored in the sequence of nucleotide bases in the DNA.
Which cell organelle stores DNA?
The nucleus stores DNA in eukaryotic cells.
What is the purpose of the sugar-phosphate backbone?
The sugar-phosphate backbone provides structural support and stability to the DNA molecule.
Where is most of the DNA located in a eukaryotic cell?
Most of the DNA in a eukaryotic cell is located in the nucleus.
Which are structures that contain identical copies of DNA?
Sister chromatids are structures that contain identical copies of DNA.
Where is nuclear DNA located in a eukaryotic organism?
Nuclear DNA is located in the nucleus of a eukaryotic organism.
What is the correct order of DNA compaction in eukaryotes?
The correct order of DNA compaction in eukaryotes is DNA, nucleosomes, chromatin, and chromosomes.
Where is the genetic information stored in mice?
The genetic information in mice is stored in their DNA, primarily located in the nucleus.
For the eukaryotic DNA sequence shown, what is the complementary sequence?
The complementary sequence is determined by pairing adenine with thymine and cytosine with guanine.
Which of the following statements correctly describes a karyotype? A) It is a photograph of an individual's chromosomes B) It is a sequence of DNA bases C) It is a type of cell division D) It is a protein structure
A) It is a photograph of an individual's chromosomes
In what organelle of a cell is the DNA found?
DNA is found in the nucleus of a cell.
How can DNA strands be measured?
DNA strands can be measured in terms of their length, typically in base pairs or kilobases.
How is DNA molecules stored in the nucleus?
DNA molecules are stored in the nucleus as chromatin, which can condense into chromosomes during cell division.
What is the difference between chromatin and chromosomes?
Chromatin is the loosely packed form of DNA and proteins in non-dividing cells, while chromosomes are the tightly packed form during cell division.
Where is the DNA located in a eukaryotic cell? Ribosomes, nucleus, cytoplasm, cell membrane
In a eukaryotic cell, DNA is located in the nucleus.
Where is the largest amount of DNA in a plant cell contained?
The largest amount of DNA in a plant cell is contained in the nucleus.
Which term describes the entire DNA for an organism?
The term 'genome' describes the entire DNA for an organism.
What are mechanisms that significantly compact eukaryotic DNA?
Mechanisms that significantly compact eukaryotic DNA include the formation of nucleosomes, chromatin, and chromosomes.
How is genetic information stored in a cell?
Genetic information is stored in a cell in the sequence of nucleotide bases in the DNA.
Which of the following statements describes a eukaryotic chromosome? A) It is a single circular DNA molecule B) It is a single linear DNA molecule C) It is composed of multiple DNA molecules D) It is a single linear DNA molecule wrapped around histone proteins
D) It is a single linear DNA molecule wrapped around histone proteins
Which of the following correctly describes chromatin? A) Tightly packed DNA B) Loosely packed DNA C) DNA without proteins D) DNA in the cytoplasm
B) Loosely packed DNA
Which of the following cellular materials is solely composed of DNA and proteins? A) Chromatin B) Ribosome C) Cytoplasm D) Cell membrane
A) Chromatin
Which of the following eukaryotic structures contains DNA and histones? A) Ribosome B) Chromosome C) Mitochondria D) Golgi apparatus
B) Chromosome
The DNA of a cell is organized into structures. What are these structures called?
The DNA of a cell is organized into structures called chromosomes.
Approximately where is a gene located along the chromosome?
A gene is located at a specific position, or locus, along the chromosome.
What is the relationship between DNA and genetic traits?
DNA contains the genetic information that determines an organism's traits through the sequence of its nucleotide bases.
When analyzing DNA, what is the significance of the base sequence?
The base sequence of DNA is significant because it encodes the genetic information necessary for protein synthesis and trait inheritance.
Which cell can transfer the most DNA? A) Somatic cell B) Germ cell C) Red blood cell D) Neuron
B) Germ cell
Which of the following statements is correct regarding chromosomes in a eukaryotic cell? A) They are only present during cell division B) They are composed of DNA and proteins C) They are found in the cytoplasm D) They are composed solely of DNA
B) They are composed of DNA and proteins
How does DNA store information?
DNA stores information in the sequence of its nucleotide bases, which encode genetic instructions.
Which makes up the backbone or the sides of DNA?
The backbone or sides of DNA are made up of a sugar-phosphate backbone.
What kinds of information does DNA store?
DNA stores genetic information necessary for the development, functioning, and reproduction of living organisms.
What is the primary function of the chromosome?
The primary function of the chromosome is to organize and package DNA for cell division and genetic inheritance.
Which structure in a ciliate may contain up to 1000 copies of each chromosome?
The macronucleus in a ciliate may contain up to 1000 copies of each chromosome.
Which part of the DNA molecule contains the information for an organism’s traits?
The sequence of nucleotide bases in the DNA molecule contains the information for an organism’s traits.