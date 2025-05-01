Organization of DNA in the Cell quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How is DNA organized within a non-dividing cell compared to a dividing cell, and what are the terms used to describe these forms? In a non-dividing cell, DNA is organized as chromatin, which consists of loosely packed nucleosomes. In a dividing cell, DNA condenses into tightly packed structures called chromosomes.

What is a replicated chromosome, and how are sister chromatids and the centromere involved in its structure? A replicated chromosome consists of two identical sister chromatids joined together at a region called the centromere. Each chromatid is an exact copy of the DNA, and the centromere holds them together until they are separated during cell division.

What is the genome in a cell? The genome is the complete set of all of a cell's DNA. It contains all the genetic information necessary for the organism.

What are histone proteins and what role do they play in DNA organization? Histone proteins are proteins around which DNA wraps to form nucleosomes. They help package and organize DNA within the cell.

What is a nucleosome and how is it structured? A nucleosome consists of a core of 8 histone proteins with DNA wrapped around it. It is the basic unit of DNA packaging in eukaryotic cells.

How is DNA organized in a non-dividing cell and what is this form called? In a non-dividing cell, DNA is organized as loosely packed nucleosomes called chromatin. Chromatin allows the DNA to be accessible for processes like transcription.