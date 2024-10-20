Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Passive vs. Active Transport exam Flashcards

Back
Passive vs. Active Transport exam
How well do you know this?
1/26

  • Passive Transport

    Movement of molecules across biological membranes without energy input, from high to low concentration.

  • Active Transport

    Movement of molecules against their concentration gradient, requiring energy, typically from ATP.

  • What is the main energy source for active transport?

    ATP

  • Uniporter

    A membrane transport protein that transports one molecule at a time in one direction.

  • Symporter

    A membrane transport protein that transports two or more molecules in the same direction.

  • Antiporter

    A membrane transport protein that transports two or more molecules in opposite directions.

  • What direction do molecules move in passive transport?

    From high concentration to low concentration.

  • What direction do molecules move in active transport?

    From low concentration to high concentration.

  • Does passive transport require energy?

    No, it does not require energy.

  • Does active transport require energy?

    Yes, it requires energy.

  • What type of transport protein moves molecules in the same direction?

    Symporter

  • What type of transport protein moves molecules in opposite directions?

    Antiporter

  • What type of transport protein moves only one molecule at a time?

    Uniporter

  • What is the natural tendency for molecules to diffuse?

    From an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.

  • What is required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient?

    Energy input, typically from ATP.

  • What does the 'uni' in uniporter signify?

    One or single.

  • What does the 'sym' in symporter signify?

    Same direction.

  • What does the 'anti' in antiporter signify?

    Opposite directions.

  • What is the role of membrane transport proteins?

    To facilitate the movement of molecules across biological membranes.

  • What are the three types of membrane transport proteins?

    Uniporters, symporters, and antiporters.

  • How do symporters and antiporters differ?

    Symporters transport molecules in the same direction, while antiporters transport molecules in opposite directions.

  • What is the main difference between passive and active transport?

    Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport does.

  • What is the function of ATP in active transport?

    To provide the energy needed to move molecules against their concentration gradient.

  • What is the role of the biological membrane in transport?

    To act as a barrier and regulate the movement of molecules in and out of the cell.

  • What is the main characteristic of passive transport?

    It occurs without energy input.

  • What is the main characteristic of active transport?

    It requires energy input.