Passive vs. Active Transport exam Flashcards
Passive Transport
Movement of molecules across biological membranes without energy input, from high to low concentration.
Active Transport
Movement of molecules against their concentration gradient, requiring energy, typically from ATP.
What is the main energy source for active transport?
ATP
Uniporter
A membrane transport protein that transports one molecule at a time in one direction.
Symporter
A membrane transport protein that transports two or more molecules in the same direction.
Antiporter
A membrane transport protein that transports two or more molecules in opposite directions.
What direction do molecules move in passive transport?
From high concentration to low concentration.
What direction do molecules move in active transport?
From low concentration to high concentration.
Does passive transport require energy?
No, it does not require energy.
Does active transport require energy?
Yes, it requires energy.
What type of transport protein moves molecules in the same direction?
Symporter
What type of transport protein moves molecules in opposite directions?
Antiporter
What type of transport protein moves only one molecule at a time?
Uniporter
What is the natural tendency for molecules to diffuse?
From an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration.
What is required for molecules to move against their concentration gradient?
Energy input, typically from ATP.
What does the 'uni' in uniporter signify?
One or single.
What does the 'sym' in symporter signify?
Same direction.
What does the 'anti' in antiporter signify?
Opposite directions.
What is the role of membrane transport proteins?
To facilitate the movement of molecules across biological membranes.
What are the three types of membrane transport proteins?
Uniporters, symporters, and antiporters.
How do symporters and antiporters differ?
Symporters transport molecules in the same direction, while antiporters transport molecules in opposite directions.
What is the main difference between passive and active transport?
Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport does.
What is the function of ATP in active transport?
To provide the energy needed to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
What is the role of the biological membrane in transport?
To act as a barrier and regulate the movement of molecules in and out of the cell.
What is the main characteristic of passive transport?
It occurs without energy input.
What is the main characteristic of active transport?
It requires energy input.