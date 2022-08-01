6. The Membrane
concept
in this video, we're going to distinguish between passive and active transport. And so really, there are two general types of molecular transport or transport of very, very small molecules across biological membranes. And those two general types of molecular transport are passive transport and active transport. Now, passive transport requires absolutely no energy whatsoever. And that's because passive transport transports molecules passively from an area of high concentration down to an area of low concentration. Now active transport, on the other hand, does require energy, unlike passive transport, which does not require energy. And that's because active transport will transport molecules actively from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration. And so let's take a look at our example down below to further distinguish between passive and active membrane transport. And so over here, notice that we're showing you a little snippet of the map of the lesson from our previous lesson video, and we're focusing in on molecular transport a very, very small molecules, and they could be transported across the membrane using one of these two types. Either passive transport, which requires absolutely no energy whatsoever or the second type is active transport where energy is required. Now, over here in these images, notice that number one corresponds with passive transport and notice that with passive transport here, we're showing you the biological membrane and notice that these molecules here are in high concentration on this side of the membrane, so we can label it as high concentration over here and on this side of the membrane. Over here. Notice there's quite a low concentration. And so, with passive transport molecules, they're gonna be transported from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration. So the high concentrations here low concentrations here, so it will be transported in this direction. The direction of the arrow that you see right here and so passive is going to represent ah, process where absolutely no energy is required. Now, on the other hand, over here on the right hand side, we're showing you, of course active transport and notice that with active transport it's going to be transporting molecules from an area of low concentration towards an area of high concentration. So here we're focusing in on these purplish molecules and notice up above. Here we have an area of high concentration of the purple molecules and down below. We have an area of low concentration of the purple molecules, so we can label this as low concentration and so notice that the direction of movement is going towards the area of higher concentration from low concentration towards high concentration. And that is what makes this active transport and active transport is going to require energy in the form of a teepee and recall a teepee is this high energy molecule that sells utilized for energy. And so you could think the A an active transport is for the A and 80 p, and that means that energy is required, so active means energy. And so this year concludes, our, uh, introduction to the difference between passive and active transport and moving forward will be able to talk Mawr and Maura about the differences between the two and also different types of passive transport and different types of active transport as well. So I'll see you guys in our next video
Problem
Passive membrane transport processes include___________.
A
Consumption of ATP for energy.
B
The use of transport proteins to move a substance from low to high concentration.
C
Movement of a substance down its concentration gradient.
D
Movement of a substance up its concentration gradient.
Problem
What is the difference between active and passive transport across a membrane?
A
Both active and passive transport move substances down their concentration gradients.
B
Active transport is ATP dependent. Passive transport does not require energy.
C
Active transport requires cell to cell communication. Passive transport does not require cell communication.
D
Active transport can be performed without transport proteins while passive transport cannot.
concept
Classes of Membrane Transport Proteins
in this video, we're going to introduce the classes of membrane transport proteins now, really, there are three types of transport proteins that are classified according toe, how they operate or how they work. And so the very first type of transport protein that you all should know are the uni porters. And so uni is a prefix that means one or singular, and so uni porters are going to transport just one molecule at a time in just one direction across the membrane. And so if we take a look at the image down below the unit, Porter noticed that it's going to transport this protein that's in the membrane right here is going to be the unit porter and unique quarter proteins air going to transport just one molecule across the membrane in one direction. So we have one molecule here in one direction across the membrane. This protein would be a uni porter. Now, the second type of transport protein that you all should know are the SIM porters. Now the SIM porters are going to co transport at least two molecules greater than or equal to two molecules at a time in the same direction across the membrane. And so you could think the s and supporters for the s and same direction across the membrane. And so when we take a look at the image down below at the CIMB Porter here, which would be this protein here notice that the Sim Porter is going to transport at least two molecules across the membrane on DSO. Notice that we have this red molecule right here and we have the green molecule right here and notice that both the red and the green molecules are being transported in the same direction across the membrane. And really, that is what makes this a sim porter because they're being transported in the same direction across the membrane. Now, last but not least, the third type of transport protein you all should know are the anti porters and the anti porters. Anti is a pretty fixed that basically means theocracy it. And so anti porters are going to be, uh, co transporting at least two molecules at a time just like this, importers do. But instead of transporting them in the same direction across the membrane, anti porters are going to be transporting the two molecules in opposite directions across the membrane. So let's take a look over here at the image on the far right hand side at the anti porter, which would be this membrane protein right here. Notice. It's also transporting two molecules. It's transporting the red molecule in this direction and the green molecule in this direction. And because the two molecules are being transported in opposite directions, that's what makes this an anti porter. And so weaken right opposite directions right here. And so this year concludes the lesson on the different classes of membrane transport proteins, and we'll be able to see examples of all of these types as we move forward throughout our course. So this year concludes our lesson, and I'll see you all in our next video.
Problem
A transport protein that simultaneously transports two different molecules in different directions is called:
A
A uniporter
B
A symporter
C
An equilibrium protein
D
An antiporter
E
A simple diffuser
Problem
Which option below best describes a transporter that requires ATP to move molecules A and B out of the cell?
A
An active antiporter.
B
A passive antiporter.
C
A passive symporter.
D
An active uniporter.
E
An active symporter.