Passive vs. Active Transport quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not a passive process? A) Diffusion B) Osmosis C) Facilitated diffusion D) Active transport
D) Active transport
Which of the following is not a form of passive transport? A) Simple diffusion B) Facilitated diffusion C) Osmosis D) Endocytosis
D) Endocytosis
In which situation would passive transport not use a transport protein for entry into a cell? A) Movement of water B) Movement of ions C) Movement of glucose D) Movement of oxygen
D) Movement of oxygen
Which of the following is a passive process? A) Active transport B) Endocytosis C) Diffusion D) Exocytosis
C) Diffusion
What is the difference between facilitated diffusion and active transport?
Facilitated diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
Which of the following is a difference between active transport and facilitated diffusion? A) Energy requirement B) Direction of movement C) Use of transport proteins D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following describes passive transport? A) Requires energy B) Moves molecules against their concentration gradient C) Moves molecules down their concentration gradient D) Uses ATP
C) Moves molecules down their concentration gradient
Which of the following is not a type of passive transport? A) Simple diffusion B) Facilitated diffusion C) Osmosis D) Active transport
D) Active transport
What is a major difference between facilitated diffusion and active transport?
Facilitated diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
Which is a passive transport process? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Osmosis D) Active transport
C) Osmosis
Which transport mechanisms are classified as passive mechanisms? A) Diffusion and osmosis B) Active transport and endocytosis C) Exocytosis and phagocytosis D) Pinocytosis and receptor-mediated endocytosis
A) Diffusion and osmosis
What is the main difference between active transport and passive transport?
Active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, while passive transport does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient.
Which of the following is not an example of passive transport? A) Diffusion B) Osmosis C) Facilitated diffusion D) Endocytosis
D) Endocytosis
How is active transport different from facilitated diffusion?
Active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, while facilitated diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient.
Which is a passive process? A) Active transport B) Endocytosis C) Diffusion D) Exocytosis
C) Diffusion
Which of the following is a type of passive transport? A) Active transport B) Endocytosis C) Osmosis D) Exocytosis
C) Osmosis
What are the two main types of transport?
The two main types of transport are passive transport and active transport.
What is a difference between facilitated diffusion and active transport?
Facilitated diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
How is active transport different from diffusion?
Active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, while diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient.
What is the similarity between active transport and facilitated diffusion?
Both active transport and facilitated diffusion involve the use of transport proteins to move molecules across membranes.
Which of the following is not an example of active transport? A) Sodium-potassium pump B) Endocytosis C) Diffusion D) Proton pump
C) Diffusion
How is active transport different than simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion?
Active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient, while simple diffusion and facilitated diffusion do not require energy and move molecules down their concentration gradient.
Which of the following transport mechanisms is passive? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Osmosis D) Active transport
C) Osmosis
How do facilitated diffusion and active transport differ?
Facilitated diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
Which of the following is a form of passive transport? A) Active transport B) Endocytosis C) Diffusion D) Exocytosis
C) Diffusion
How are facilitated diffusion and active transport similar? How are they different?
Both use transport proteins to move molecules across membranes. Facilitated diffusion does not require energy and moves molecules down their concentration gradient, while active transport requires energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.
What are the two types of transport?
The two types of transport are passive transport and active transport.
Which is an example of passive transport? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Osmosis D) Active transport
C) Osmosis
Which of the following is an example of passive transport across a membrane? A) Sodium-potassium pump B) Diffusion C) Endocytosis D) Proton pump
B) Diffusion
Which two of the following are examples of passive transport? A) Diffusion B) Osmosis C) Active transport D) Endocytosis
A) Diffusion and B) Osmosis
Which statement best describes passive transport?
Passive transport involves the movement of molecules across biological membranes without energy input, occurring from high to low concentration.
Which of the following is a passive mechanism used to move materials into and out of the cell? A) Endocytosis B) Exocytosis C) Diffusion D) Active transport
C) Diffusion
Which two transport mechanisms are considered to be passive? A) Diffusion and osmosis B) Active transport and endocytosis C) Exocytosis and phagocytosis D) Pinocytosis and receptor-mediated endocytosis
A) Diffusion and osmosis
What type of transport is involved in this process?
The process described is passive transport, which involves the movement of molecules across biological membranes without energy input, occurring from high to low concentration.