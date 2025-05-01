Passive vs. Active Transport quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is active transport in biological membranes? Active transport is the movement of molecules across biological membranes from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration, requiring energy input, usually from ATP.

In which direction do molecules move during passive transport? Molecules move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration during passive transport.

What is the main reason passive transport does not require energy? Passive transport does not require energy because molecules move down their concentration gradient, which is a natural tendency.

What is the typical source of energy for active transport? The typical source of energy for active transport is ATP.

What are the three main classes of membrane transport proteins? The three main classes of membrane transport proteins are uniporters, symporters, and antiporters.

What is a symporter? A symporter is a membrane transport protein that transports two or more different molecules simultaneously in the same direction across the membrane.