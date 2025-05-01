Passive vs. Active Transport quiz #3 Flashcards
Passive vs. Active Transport quiz #3
What is active transport in biological membranes?
Active transport is the movement of molecules across biological membranes from an area of low concentration to an area of high concentration, requiring energy input, usually from ATP.In which direction do molecules move during passive transport?
Molecules move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration during passive transport.What is the main reason passive transport does not require energy?
Passive transport does not require energy because molecules move down their concentration gradient, which is a natural tendency.What is the typical source of energy for active transport?
The typical source of energy for active transport is ATP.What are the three main classes of membrane transport proteins?
The three main classes of membrane transport proteins are uniporters, symporters, and antiporters.What is a symporter?
A symporter is a membrane transport protein that transports two or more different molecules simultaneously in the same direction across the membrane.What is an antiporter?
An antiporter is a membrane transport protein that transports two or more different molecules simultaneously in opposite directions across the membrane.How do uniporters differ from symporters?
Uniporters transport only one type of molecule at a time, while symporters transport two or more molecules at the same time in the same direction.How do symporters differ from antiporters?
Symporters transport molecules in the same direction, while antiporters transport molecules in opposite directions.What does the 'uni' in uniporter refer to?
The 'uni' in uniporter refers to the transport of a single type of molecule.What does the 'sym' in symporter refer to?
The 'sym' in symporter refers to the transport of molecules in the same direction.What does the 'anti' in antiporter refer to?
The 'anti' in antiporter refers to the transport of molecules in opposite directions.Can membrane transport proteins be involved in both passive and active transport?
Yes, membrane transport proteins can be involved in both passive and active transport.What is the role of ATP in active transport?
ATP provides the energy required for active transport to move molecules against their concentration gradient.Why is understanding passive and active transport important for cellular function?
Understanding passive and active transport is important because these processes are essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis and function.What is meant by a concentration gradient?
A concentration gradient refers to the difference in the concentration of a substance between two areas.How does the direction of molecular movement relate to the concentration gradient in passive transport?
In passive transport, molecules move down the concentration gradient, from high to low concentration.How does the direction of molecular movement relate to the concentration gradient in active transport?
In active transport, molecules move against the concentration gradient, from low to high concentration.What is the main function of membrane transport proteins?
The main function of membrane transport proteins is to facilitate the movement of molecules across the cell membrane.Which type of transport protein moves only one molecule at a time?
A uniporter moves only one molecule at a time.Which type of transport protein moves two molecules in the same direction?
A symporter moves two molecules in the same direction.Which type of transport protein moves two molecules in opposite directions?
An antiporter moves two molecules in opposite directions.What is an example of a process that uses passive transport?
Diffusion of oxygen across a cell membrane is an example of passive transport.What is an example of a process that uses active transport?
The sodium-potassium pump is an example of active transport.What is the significance of the directionality in symporters and antiporters?
The directionality determines whether molecules are moved together in the same direction (symporters) or in opposite directions (antiporters) across the membrane.How does the cell maintain homeostasis using membrane transport proteins?
The cell maintains homeostasis by regulating the movement of molecules in and out through membrane transport proteins, balancing concentrations as needed.What would happen if active transport did not require energy?
If active transport did not require energy, molecules could not be moved against their concentration gradient, disrupting cellular processes.Why is the movement from high to low concentration considered 'natural'?
Movement from high to low concentration is considered 'natural' because it follows the tendency of molecules to spread out evenly, increasing entropy.What is the role of membrane proteins in active transport?
Membrane proteins in active transport use energy to move molecules against their concentration gradient.What is the role of membrane proteins in passive transport?
Membrane proteins in passive transport facilitate the movement of molecules down their concentration gradient without using energy.How do transport proteins contribute to selective permeability of the cell membrane?
Transport proteins contribute to selective permeability by allowing only specific molecules to cross the membrane, either passively or actively.What is the difference between primary and secondary active transport?
Primary active transport uses ATP directly for energy, while secondary active transport uses the energy from an existing gradient created by primary active transport.Can symporters and antiporters be involved in active transport?
Yes, both symporters and antiporters can be involved in active transport, often as part of secondary active transport.What is the importance of ATP in cellular transport processes?
ATP provides the energy necessary for active transport processes, enabling cells to maintain concentration gradients essential for life.How does the structure of a uniporter relate to its function?
A uniporter has a structure that allows it to bind and transport only one type of molecule at a time in one direction.How does the structure of a symporter facilitate its function?
A symporter has binding sites for two or more molecules, allowing them to be transported together in the same direction.How does the structure of an antiporter facilitate its function?
An antiporter has binding sites for two or more molecules, enabling them to be transported in opposite directions across the membrane.What would happen to a cell if all its active transport proteins stopped working?
If all active transport proteins stopped working, the cell would be unable to maintain necessary concentration gradients, leading to loss of homeostasis and potentially cell death.Why is it important for cells to move some molecules against their concentration gradient?
Moving molecules against their concentration gradient is important for processes like nutrient uptake, waste removal, and maintaining ion balances.What is the relationship between membrane transport proteins and cellular homeostasis?
Membrane transport proteins regulate the movement of substances, helping maintain the internal environment required for cellular homeostasis.