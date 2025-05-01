Passive vs. Active Transport quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

How do antiporters contribute to ion balance in cells? Antiporters exchange ions across the membrane in opposite directions, helping maintain proper ion concentrations inside and outside the cell.

What is the main difference in the direction of molecule movement between passive and active transport? In passive transport, molecules move down their concentration gradient; in active transport, molecules move against their concentration gradient.

What is the main difference between passive and active transport in terms of energy requirement? Passive transport does not require energy, while active transport requires an energy input, often from ATP.

In which direction do molecules move during passive transport relative to their concentration gradient? Molecules move from an area of high concentration to an area of low concentration during passive transport.

Why does active transport require energy input? Active transport requires energy because it moves molecules against their concentration gradient, from low to high concentration.

What is the function of a uniporter membrane transport protein? A uniporter transports one molecule at a time in one direction across the membrane.