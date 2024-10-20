pH Scale quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
pH Scale quiz

pH Scale quiz
  • What is the typical pH value maintained by most living organisms?

    Most living organisms maintain a pH value around 7, which is neutral.

  • Why is it harmful for living organisms if the pH changes significantly?

    Significant changes in pH can be harmful because they can disrupt cellular processes and homeostasis.

  • What are buffers and what role do they play in living organisms?

    Buffers are substances that resist changes in pH, helping to maintain homeostasis in living organisms.

  • How do buffers respond when acids or bases are added to a solution?

    Buffers resist changes in pH by either accepting or donating hydrogen ions when acids or bases are added.

  • What is the pH range of the pH scale?

    The pH scale ranges from 0 to 14, with 0 being acidic, 14 being basic, and 7 being neutral.

  • What happens to the pH of a solution if the concentration of hydrogen ions increases?

    If the concentration of hydrogen ions increases, the pH of the solution decreases, making it more acidic.

  • What is the bicarbonate buffer system and where is it found?

    The bicarbonate buffer system is found in blood and helps maintain its pH by regulating hydrogen ion concentration.

  • How does HCO3- function in the bicarbonate buffer system when hydrogen ion concentration is high?

    HCO3- accepts hydrogen ions, which increases the pH and makes the solution less acidic.

  • What does HCO3-do when the hydrogen ion concentration is too low?

    HCO3- donates hydrogen ions, which decreases the pH and makes the solution more acidic.