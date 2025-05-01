Population Demography quiz #3 Flashcards
Population Demography quiz #3
What is a life table and what demographic information does it typically include?
A life table is a statistical table that summarizes survivorship, mortality, and reproductive rates of a cohort, often focusing on females in sexually reproducing populations.Define a cohort in the context of population demography.
A survivorship curve is a graph that shows the number of individuals in a cohort surviving at each age, with age on the x-axis and number of survivors on the y-axis.What defines a type 2 survivorship curve and which organism is a typical example?
A type 2 survivorship curve has a constant mortality rate throughout life; a typical example is the northern cardinal.Why are survivorship curves considered a spectrum rather than strictly three types?
Most populations display survivorship patterns that fall between the classic type 1, 2, and 3 curves, making survivorship a spectrum.What demographic information is typically included in a life table?
A survivorship curve is a graph that shows the number of individuals in a cohort surviving at each age, with age on the x-axis and number of survivors on the y-axis, often using a logarithmic scale.