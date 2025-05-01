Population Demography quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is a life table and what demographic information does it typically include? A life table is a statistical table that summarizes survivorship, mortality, and reproductive rates of a cohort, often focusing on females in sexually reproducing populations.

Define a cohort in the context of population demography. A cohort is a group of individuals of the same species born around the same time and followed through their lives in demographic studies.

How is mortality rate determined in a life table? Mortality rate is calculated by dividing the number of individuals that die during an age interval by the number alive at the start of that interval.

What is a survivorship curve and what does it graphically represent? A survivorship curve is a graph that shows the number of individuals in a cohort surviving at each age, with age on the x-axis and number of survivors on the y-axis.

What defines a type 2 survivorship curve and which organism is a typical example? A type 2 survivorship curve has a constant mortality rate throughout life; a typical example is the northern cardinal.

Why are survivorship curves considered a spectrum rather than strictly three types? Most populations display survivorship patterns that fall between the classic type 1, 2, and 3 curves, making survivorship a spectrum.