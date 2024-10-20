Prokaryote Lineages exam Flashcards
Proteobacteria
A diverse clade of gram-negative bacteria organized into subgroups named with Greek letters.
What is the significance of proteobacteria in eukaryotes?
Proteobacteria were engulfed by a cell and eventually became mitochondria.
Chlamydia
A group of gram-negative bacteria that lack peptidoglycan and are all parasites.
What diseases are caused by spirochetes?
Lyme disease and syphilis.
Spirochetes
Gram-negative heterotrophs with a distinct corkscrew shape.
What is the role of cyanobacteria in the atmosphere?
Cyanobacteria are responsible for the origin of oxygen in the atmosphere.
Cyanobacteria
Gram-negative photoautotrophs that perform oxygenic photosynthesis.
What are stromatolites?
Calcium carbonate structures exuded by cyanobacteria, representing the oldest fossils of life on Earth.
Actinobacteria
High GC gram-positive bacteria, including the genus Streptomyces, which produces many antibiotics.
What is the significance of the genus Streptomyces?
It is responsible for producing many antibiotics.
Firmicutes
Low GC gram-positive bacteria, including the genus Lactobacillus, important for yogurt and gut health.
What is the role of Lactobacillus in humans?
Lactobacillus species help with digestion and maintain the vaginal environment.
What is the common misclassification of actinobacteria?
They were initially misclassified as fungi due to their fungus-like morphology.
What is the ecological significance of cyanobacteria?
They are crucial for oxygen production and are the oldest known fossils.
What is the main characteristic of chlamydia's cell wall?
Chlamydia lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls.
What are the subgroups of proteobacteria?
Alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, and zeta.
What is the shape of spirochetes?
Corkscrew shape.
What is the GC content in actinobacteria?
High percentage of guanine and cytosine in their DNA.
What is the role of firmicutes in food production?
They are vital for yogurt, cheese, and sour beer production.
What is the relationship between proteobacteria and nitrogen fixation?
Many species of proteobacteria are involved in nitrogen fixation.
What is the common name for cyanobacteria?
Blue-green algae, although they are prokaryotes.
What is the medical significance of chlamydia?
It includes species that cause the STD chlamydia.
What is the significance of firmicutes in human health?
They help with digestion and maintain gut health.
What is the main feature of actinobacteria's morphology?
Chains of cells form branching mycelia.
What is the significance of cyanobacteria in fossil records?
They form stromatolites, the oldest known fossils of life on Earth.
What is the role of proteobacteria in the evolution of eukaryotic cells?
They gave rise to mitochondria.
What is the main characteristic of firmicutes' DNA?
Low GC content.