Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Prokaryote Lineages exam Flashcards

Back
Prokaryote Lineages exam
How well do you know this?
1/27

  • Proteobacteria

    A diverse clade of gram-negative bacteria organized into subgroups named with Greek letters.

  • What is the significance of proteobacteria in eukaryotes?

    Proteobacteria were engulfed by a cell and eventually became mitochondria.

  • Chlamydia

    A group of gram-negative bacteria that lack peptidoglycan and are all parasites.

  • What diseases are caused by spirochetes?

    Lyme disease and syphilis.

  • Spirochetes

    Gram-negative heterotrophs with a distinct corkscrew shape.

  • What is the role of cyanobacteria in the atmosphere?

    Cyanobacteria are responsible for the origin of oxygen in the atmosphere.

  • Cyanobacteria

    Gram-negative photoautotrophs that perform oxygenic photosynthesis.

  • What are stromatolites?

    Calcium carbonate structures exuded by cyanobacteria, representing the oldest fossils of life on Earth.

  • Actinobacteria

    High GC gram-positive bacteria, including the genus Streptomyces, which produces many antibiotics.

  • What is the significance of the genus Streptomyces?

    It is responsible for producing many antibiotics.

  • Firmicutes

    Low GC gram-positive bacteria, including the genus Lactobacillus, important for yogurt and gut health.

  • What is the role of Lactobacillus in humans?

    Lactobacillus species help with digestion and maintain the vaginal environment.

  • What is the common misclassification of actinobacteria?

    They were initially misclassified as fungi due to their fungus-like morphology.

  • What is the ecological significance of cyanobacteria?

    They are crucial for oxygen production and are the oldest known fossils.

  • What is the main characteristic of chlamydia's cell wall?

    Chlamydia lack peptidoglycan in their cell walls.

  • What are the subgroups of proteobacteria?

    Alpha, beta, gamma, delta, epsilon, and zeta.

  • What is the shape of spirochetes?

    Corkscrew shape.

  • What is the GC content in actinobacteria?

    High percentage of guanine and cytosine in their DNA.

  • What is the role of firmicutes in food production?

    They are vital for yogurt, cheese, and sour beer production.

  • What is the relationship between proteobacteria and nitrogen fixation?

    Many species of proteobacteria are involved in nitrogen fixation.

  • What is the common name for cyanobacteria?

    Blue-green algae, although they are prokaryotes.

  • What is the medical significance of chlamydia?

    It includes species that cause the STD chlamydia.

  • What is the significance of firmicutes in human health?

    They help with digestion and maintain gut health.

  • What is the main feature of actinobacteria's morphology?

    Chains of cells form branching mycelia.

  • What is the significance of cyanobacteria in fossil records?

    They form stromatolites, the oldest known fossils of life on Earth.

  • What is the role of proteobacteria in the evolution of eukaryotic cells?

    They gave rise to mitochondria.

  • What is the main characteristic of firmicutes' DNA?

    Low GC content.