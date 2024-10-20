Skip to main content
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells exam Flashcards

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells exam
  • Prokaryotic cells

    Cells that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, featuring circular DNA located in a nucleoid.

  • Eukaryotic cells

    Cells that possess a nucleus, linear DNA, and various membrane-bound organelles.

  • Binary fission

    The process by which prokaryotic cells divide.

  • Mitosis and cytokinesis

    The processes by which eukaryotic cells divide.

  • What is the shape of prokaryotic DNA?

    Circular

  • What is the shape of eukaryotic DNA?

    Linear

  • Nucleoid

    The region in prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located.

  • Nucleus

    A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells that contains linear DNA.

  • What are the two domains of prokaryotic cells?

    Bacteria and Archaea

  • What domain do eukaryotic cells belong to?

    Eukarya

  • Ribosomes

    Structures found in all cells that are used for building proteins.

  • 70S ribosomes

    The smaller ribosomes found in prokaryotic cells.

  • 80S ribosomes

    The larger ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells.

  • Cell membrane

    A structure that all cells have, which encloses the cell and regulates the passage of materials.

  • What is the typical size range of prokaryotic cells?

    1-10 micrometers

  • What is the typical size range of eukaryotic cells?

    10-100 micrometers

  • Unicellular

    Organisms made up of a single cell.

  • Multicellular

    Organisms made up of multiple cells.

  • What type of cellularity do prokaryotic cells exhibit?

    Unicellular

  • What type of cellularity can eukaryotic cells exhibit?

    Both unicellular and multicellular

  • Do prokaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles?

    No

  • Do eukaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles?

    Yes

  • What does the prefix 'pro-' in prokaryotic mean?

    Before

  • What does the prefix 'eu-' in eukaryotic mean?

    True

  • What is the main function of ribosomes?

    Building proteins

  • What is the main difference between the DNA of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?

    Prokaryotic DNA is circular, while eukaryotic DNA is linear.

  • What is the main difference in cell division between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?

    Prokaryotic cells divide by binary fission, while eukaryotic cells divide by mitosis and cytokinesis.

  • What are the three domains of life?

    Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya

  • What are the major biomolecules found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?

    Carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids