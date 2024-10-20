Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells exam Flashcards
Prokaryotic cells
Cells that lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, featuring circular DNA located in a nucleoid.
Eukaryotic cells
Cells that possess a nucleus, linear DNA, and various membrane-bound organelles.
Binary fission
The process by which prokaryotic cells divide.
Mitosis and cytokinesis
The processes by which eukaryotic cells divide.
What is the shape of prokaryotic DNA?
Circular
What is the shape of eukaryotic DNA?
Linear
Nucleoid
The region in prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located.
Nucleus
A membrane-bound organelle in eukaryotic cells that contains linear DNA.
What are the two domains of prokaryotic cells?
Bacteria and Archaea
What domain do eukaryotic cells belong to?
Eukarya
Ribosomes
Structures found in all cells that are used for building proteins.
70S ribosomes
The smaller ribosomes found in prokaryotic cells.
80S ribosomes
The larger ribosomes found in eukaryotic cells.
Cell membrane
A structure that all cells have, which encloses the cell and regulates the passage of materials.
What is the typical size range of prokaryotic cells?
1-10 micrometers
What is the typical size range of eukaryotic cells?
10-100 micrometers
Unicellular
Organisms made up of a single cell.
Multicellular
Organisms made up of multiple cells.
What type of cellularity do prokaryotic cells exhibit?
Unicellular
What type of cellularity can eukaryotic cells exhibit?
Both unicellular and multicellular
Do prokaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles?
No
Do eukaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles?
Yes
What does the prefix 'pro-' in prokaryotic mean?
Before
What does the prefix 'eu-' in eukaryotic mean?
True
What is the main function of ribosomes?
Building proteins
What is the main difference between the DNA of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic DNA is circular, while eukaryotic DNA is linear.
What is the main difference in cell division between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells divide by binary fission, while eukaryotic cells divide by mitosis and cytokinesis.
What are the three domains of life?
Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya
What are the major biomolecules found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids