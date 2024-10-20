Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #2 Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #2
You can tap to flip the card.
Which structure is unique to eukaryotic cells? DNA, cell membrane, ribosomes, nucleus
Nucleus is unique to eukaryotic cells.Which structure is common to plant and animal cells?
Both plant and animal cells have a cell membrane, nucleus, and various organelles.What is the basic unit of life?
The cell is the basic unit of life.What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.What are the three parts of the cell theory?
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. All cells arise from pre-existing cells.How are plant and animal cells different?
Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while animal cells do not.Which of the following clues would tell you if a cell is prokaryotic or eukaryotic? Presence of a nucleus, size, type of ribosomes, method of division
Presence of a nucleus indicates a eukaryotic cell; absence indicates a prokaryotic cell.What is a difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA.Which organisms are eukaryotes? Animals, plants, archaea, fungi
Animals, plants, and fungi are eukaryotes.How are plant and animal cells similar?
Both have a nucleus, cell membrane, and various organelles.Which of the following is present in a prokaryotic cell? Nucleus, ribosomes, mitochondria, chloroplasts
Ribosomes are present in prokaryotic cells.Prokaryotic cells lack which of the following? Nucleus, ribosomes, cell membrane, DNA
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus.Which characteristic of prokaryotic organisms makes them different from eukaryotes?
Prokaryotic organisms lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which of the cells shown in the figure are eukaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells are those with a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.What is the difference between eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles; prokaryotic cells do not.Which of the following organisms is a prokaryote? Bacteria, fungi, plants, animals
Bacteria are prokaryotes.Which structure is present in bacteria but not in a virus?
Bacteria have ribosomes, which viruses do not.Which correctly describes a process that occurs in bacteria?
Bacteria divide by binary fission.Which of the following enclose their DNA in a nucleus? Bacteria, archaea, fungi, plants
Fungi and plants enclose their DNA in a nucleus.Which type of cell lacks a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles?
Prokaryotic cells lack a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which structure is unique to eukaryotic cells?
The nucleus is unique to eukaryotic cells.Which statement best describes a cell?
A cell is the basic unit of structure and function in living organisms.What are the three parts of cell theory?
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. All cells arise from pre-existing cells.What are the three main parts of the cell theory?
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. All cells arise from pre-existing cells.What type of cells do not have a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles?
Prokaryotic cells do not have a nucleus or membrane-bound organelles.How are plant cells different from animal cells?
Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while animal cells do not.What is the difference between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have both.Which of these do all prokaryotes and eukaryotes share?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.What is the basic unit of all living things?
The cell is the basic unit of all living things.Which of the following is found in eukaryotic cells? Nucleus, ribosomes, cell membrane, circular DNA
Nucleus is found in eukaryotic cells.If you wanted to see a cell wall, which type of cell would you examine?
You would examine a plant cell.What do prokaryotes lack?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which type of cells have membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus?
Eukaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles such as a nucleus.Which type of cells lack a membrane-bound nucleus and organelles?
Prokaryotic cells lack a membrane-bound nucleus and organelles.What do prokaryotes lack that eukaryotes contain?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.What is the main difference between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have both.What is a major difference between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have both.Which type of cell has free-floating DNA?
Prokaryotic cells have free-floating DNA.How many cells do you start as?
You start as a single cell.Which of the following is a major difference between prokaryotic cells and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.