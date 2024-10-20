Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #3 Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #3
Which of the following is found in eukaryotic cells but not in prokaryotic cells? Nucleus, ribosomes, cell membrane, circular DNA
Nucleus is found in eukaryotic cells but not in prokaryotic cells.Which of the following attributes is common to both prokaryotic cells and eukaryotic cells?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which structures are common to both plant and animal cells?
Both have a nucleus, cell membrane, and various organelles.Which feature do prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells share?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which feature is found in all cells?
All cells have a cell membrane.Which of the following is found in all cells?
All cells have a cell membrane and ribosomes.What structure is found in prokaryotic cells but not eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, which is not found in eukaryotic cells.What factors limit the size of a cell?
Surface area to volume ratio limits the size of a cell.How are bacterial cells different from plant and animal cells?
Bacterial cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, unlike plant and animal cells.Do prokaryotes have a nucleus?
No, prokaryotes do not have a nucleus.In which kingdom do all organisms have cells that lack a cell wall?
Animalia is the kingdom where organisms lack a cell wall.Which type(s) of cells have genetic material that is contained in a nucleus?
Eukaryotic cells have genetic material contained in a nucleus.What are the three parts of cell theory?
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. All cells arise from pre-existing cells.What do eukaryotic cells have that prokaryotic cells do not have?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.What is the main difference between prokaryotic cells and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotic cells have both.Which of the following are methods of gene transfer in bacteria?
Conjugation, transformation, and transduction are methods of gene transfer in bacteria.Which statement best compares a eukaryote and a prokaryote?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotes do not.What is a somatic cell?
A somatic cell is any cell of a living organism other than the reproductive cells.Which of these components are found in the cells of all living organisms?
All cells have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following clues would tell you whether a cell is prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
Presence of a nucleus indicates a eukaryotic cell; absence indicates a prokaryotic cell.Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding prokaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells have a nucleus is incorrect; they lack a nucleus.What is different concerning the DNA in bacterial cells as opposed to eukaryotic cells?
Bacterial cells have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA.What is the function of the conjugation pilus?
The conjugation pilus is used for transferring genetic material between bacterial cells.Which of the following structures is common to plant and animal cells?
Both have a nucleus, cell membrane, and various organelles.Which of the following is found both in eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Prokaryotes and eukaryotes share which of the following structures?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following is found in a eukaryotic cell?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which statement forms part of cell theory?
All living organisms are composed of cells.Which of the following is found in eukaryotic cells but not in the cells of bacteria?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus, which bacteria do not.Which of the following are found in eukaryotic cells but not prokaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which is a key factor that limits the size of a cell?
Surface area to volume ratio limits the size of a cell.Which is a feature of prokaryotic cells but not eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA.Which of the following structures is found in eukaryotic but not prokaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus.How are animal cells different from plant cells?
Animal cells lack a cell wall and chloroplasts, which plant cells have.Who coined the term cell?
Robert Hooke coined the term cell.What is a difference between the cell walls of prokaryotes and the cell walls of eukaryotes?
Prokaryotic cell walls are made of peptidoglycan, while eukaryotic cell walls (in plants) are made of cellulose.What are two differences between prokaryotic cells and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and linear DNA.What is the basic unit of structure and function of all living organisms?
The cell is the basic unit of structure and function of all living organisms.Which two domains contain prokaryotic cells?
Bacteria and Archaea contain prokaryotic cells.Which three structures are found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Both have a cell membrane, ribosomes, and DNA.