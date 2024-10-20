Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #4 Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #4
What is the major difference between bacterial chromosomes and eukaryotic chromosomes?
Bacterial chromosomes are circular, while eukaryotic chromosomes are linear.Which of these is the best model of a prokaryotic cell?
A bacterial cell is the best model of a prokaryotic cell.Which type of cell does not contain a nucleus?
Prokaryotic cells do not contain a nucleus.How are animal cells and plant cells different?
Animal cells lack a cell wall and chloroplasts, which plant cells have.Which two components are most likely found in both viruses and prokaryotic cells?
Both have genetic material and a protein coat.Where is a bacterial cell's DNA found?
A bacterial cell's DNA is found in the nucleoid region.What are the three principles of cell theory?
All have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following is both in eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells?
Surface area to volume ratio is the most important factor.Which of the following organelles is present in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Ribosomes are present in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.What is the difference between a prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosome?
Prokaryotic ribosomes are 70S, while eukaryotic ribosomes are 80S.Which is true regarding all bacterial cells?
All bacterial cells are prokaryotic and lack a nucleus.What is the difference between prokaryotic cells and eukaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.What is the main function of the cell wall in a plant cell?
The cell wall provides structural support and protection.In eukaryotes, where is the DNA located?
In eukaryotes, DNA is located inside the nucleus.Which of the following structures are typically present in both plant and animal cells?
All have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following statements about biofilms is false?
Biofilms are composed only of eukaryotic cells is false; they can include prokaryotic cells.Which of these is a hallmark of eukaryotic cells?
Presence of a nucleus is a hallmark of eukaryotic cells.Which cell lacks a nucleus?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which of the following does a prokaryotic cell have that an animal cell does not?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, which animal cells do not.Which of the following domains consists of all the organisms whose cells have true nuclei?
Domain Eukarya consists of organisms with true nuclei.Which statement below is correct when comparing plant and animal cells?
Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while animal cells do not.Why are cells small?
Cells are small to maintain a favorable surface area to volume ratio for efficient nutrient exchange.Which of the following is a major difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotic cells do not.What do eukaryotic cells have that prokaryotic cells do not?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotic cells do not.Which is present only in eukaryotic cells?
A nucleus is present only in eukaryotic cells.Which of these do all prokaryotes and eukaryotes have?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.What are the three principles of cell theory?
Eukaryotic cells may have a nucleus, which bacteria do not.Which of the following is part of the cell theory?
All living organisms are composed of cells.Which of the following features occurs in prokaryotic and in some eukaryotic cells?
Both can have a cell wall.Which of the following is found exclusively in prokaryotic cells?
Circular DNA is found exclusively in prokaryotic cells.What is the primary difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Fungi and protists are eukaryotes studied by microbiologists.