Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #6 Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #6
You can tap to flip the card.
Which are characteristics of eukaryotic organisms? Select three options.
1. Presence of a nucleus 2. Membrane-bound organelles 3. Can be multicellularWhat main structure do prokaryotic cells not have?
Prokaryotic cells do not have a nucleus.Endospores are difficult to stain due to which of the following?
Endospores have a tough outer layer that resists staining.What limits the size of a cell?
Surface area to volume ratio limits the size of a cell.What are endospores?
Endospores are resistant structures formed by some bacteria to survive harsh conditions.How is a plant cell different from an animal cell?
Plant cells have a cell wall and chloroplasts, while animal cells do not.Does a prokaryotic cell have a nucleus?
No, a prokaryotic cell does not have a nucleus.Which of the following is a feature of prokaryotic cells but not eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA.Which of the following is not a characteristic of a eukaryotic cell?
Lack of a nucleus is not a characteristic of a eukaryotic cell.The presence of a membrane-enclosed nucleus is a characteristic of what?
The presence of a membrane-enclosed nucleus is a characteristic of eukaryotic cells.Which characteristic is shared by both prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which characteristic is shared by all prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
All have a cell membrane and ribosomes.How are cilia different from flagella?
Cilia are short and numerous, while flagella are longer and fewer.Which of the following structures are not found in both an animal and a plant cell?
Chloroplasts are not found in animal cells.Which two of the following statements are correct regarding the bacterial chromosome?
1. Bacterial chromosomes are circular. 2. They are located in the nucleoid region.How is a cell similar to a factory?
A cell is similar to a factory in that it has different parts (organelles) that perform specific functions.What is the basic unit of structure and function of all living organisms? Mitochondrion, DNA, nucleus, cell
The cell is the basic unit of structure and function of all living organisms.Which of the following would not be found in a bacterial cell?
A nucleus would not be found in a bacterial cell.Which description distinguishes eukaryotes from prokaryotes?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotes do not.Which of the following is present in eukaryotes?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which of these organelles is absent in a prokaryotic cell?
A nucleus is absent in a prokaryotic cell.Which of the following organisms belong to the domain Eukarya?
Animals, plants, fungi, and protists belong to the domain Eukarya.Which cell structure distinguishes members of domain Eukarya from other organisms?
The presence of a nucleus distinguishes members of domain Eukarya.Difference between bacterial cells and animal cells?
Bacterial cells lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while animal cells have both.What are some differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and linear DNA.Prokaryotic cells are found in which of the following domains?
Prokaryotic cells are found in the domains Bacteria and Archaea.Which of these cells have a membrane-bound nucleus?
Eukaryotic cells have a membrane-bound nucleus.What is one difference between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus, while eukaryotes have a nucleus.What organisms have a cell wall?
Plants, fungi, and some prokaryotes have a cell wall.Which domains are prokaryotic?
Domains Bacteria and Archaea are prokaryotic.Which of the following are true about eukaryotic organisms?
Eukaryotic organisms have a nucleus and can be multicellular.Which domain contains all organisms that have a nucleus?
Domain Eukarya contains all organisms that have a nucleus.What does a prokaryotic cell lack?
A prokaryotic cell lacks a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which two structures does this eukaryotic cell have that the prokaryotic cell does not have?
A nucleus and membrane-bound organelles are found in eukaryotic cells but not in prokaryotic cells.Is cytoplasm found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Yes, cytoplasm is found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells.Which of the following statements is not accurate about microbial DNA?
Microbial DNA is linear is not accurate; prokaryotic DNA is circular.Which statement is true of eukaryotes but not of prokaryotes?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells share what component?
Both share a cell membrane and ribosomes.What kind of cell has no nucleus and no membrane-bound organelles?
Prokaryotic cells have no nucleus and no membrane-bound organelles.When comparing eukaryotic cells to prokaryotic cells, what is a key difference?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotic cells do not.