Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #7 Flashcards

Does a prokaryotic cell have DNA?
Yes, a prokaryotic cell has DNA, but it is circular and located in the nucleoid.What are the main differences between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and have circular DNA, while eukaryotes have a nucleus and linear DNA.Are prokaryotes multicellular or unicellular?
Prokaryotes are typically unicellular.Which cellular structure do eukaryotic cells have that prokaryotic cells lack?
Eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which organisms are prokaryotic?
Bacteria and archaea are prokaryotic organisms.Which group of microbes does not have a true nucleus?
Prokaryotic microbes do not have a true nucleus.Pili are typically used for which of the following?
Pili are used for attachment and genetic exchange in bacteria.What makes eukaryotes different from prokaryotes?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotes do not.How is the amount of DNA different between a prokaryote and a eukaryote?
Eukaryotes have more DNA, organized in linear chromosomes, while prokaryotes have less DNA, organized in a circular chromosome.What is the difference between eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Eukaryotes have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while prokaryotes do not.Which of the following structures is not found in some prokaryotic cells?
A nucleus is not found in prokaryotic cells.Which of the following is a prokaryotic microorganism?
Bacteria are prokaryotic microorganisms.Which characteristic do all prokaryotes and eukaryotes share?
All have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following are found in all prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
All have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following is not found in a prokaryote?
A nucleus is not found in a prokaryote.Which of the following is found in both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.Which of the following is not found in a prokaryotic cell?
A nucleus is not found in a prokaryotic cell.Which of the following is not found in prokaryotic cells?
Membrane-bound organelles are not found in prokaryotic cells.Which of the following are parts of the cell theory?
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. All cells arise from pre-existing cells.Which structure is not present in a prokaryotic cell?
A nucleus is not present in a prokaryotic cell.Which of the following can be categorized as prokaryotic?
Bacteria can be categorized as prokaryotic.Which is one of the most important differences between prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Prokaryotes lack a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, while eukaryotes have both.Which of these is found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.What is the most basic living unit found in organisms?
The cell is the most basic living unit found in organisms.What is the smallest unit that can carry on all functions of life?
The cell is the smallest unit that can carry on all functions of life.Which of the following lists includes cellular structures found in both plant and animal cells?
Both have a nucleus, cell membrane, and various organelles.Which of the following is found in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotes?
A nucleus is found in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotes.What are the tenets of cell theory? Select all that apply.
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life. 3. All cells arise from pre-existing cells.Which of the following is the distinguishing feature of prokaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus.Which of the following structures will be found in nearly all eukaryotic cells?
A nucleus will be found in nearly all eukaryotic cells.Which of the following is found in eukaryotic cells but not in bacterial cells?
A nucleus is found in eukaryotic cells but not in bacterial cells.What is the smallest living unit in all organisms?
The cell is the smallest living unit in all organisms.What is the smallest unit of an organism that is classified as living?
The cell is the smallest unit of an organism that is classified as living.What does the small size of a cell allow for?
The small size of a cell allows for efficient nutrient exchange and waste removal.Which of the following cells contain a plasma membrane?
All cells contain a plasma membrane.Which of the following processes occurs in eukaryotes but not prokaryotes?
Mitosis occurs in eukaryotes but not prokaryotes.Which of the following structures is present in both eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Ribosomes are present in both eukaryotes and prokaryotes.Which of the following are the two components of cell theory?
1. All living organisms are composed of cells. 2. The cell is the basic unit of life.What are three differences between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus, have circular DNA, and are smaller; eukaryotic cells have a nucleus, linear DNA, and are larger.Which of the following is true of unicellular organisms?
Unicellular organisms can be either prokaryotic or eukaryotic.