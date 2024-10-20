Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #8 Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #8
Which structure will you find in a prokaryotic cell?
You will find ribosomes in a prokaryotic cell.Which of the following is true about the genetic material of eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Eukaryotes have linear DNA, while prokaryotes have circular DNA.What do plant and animal cells have in common?
Both have a nucleus, cell membrane, and various organelles.Which of the following types of cells lacks a true nucleus or any membrane-bound organelles?
Prokaryotic cells lack a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.Which of the following cell structures are only found in eukaryotic cells?
A nucleus and membrane-bound organelles are only found in eukaryotic cells.Which organelle is found in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
Ribosomes are found in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.How do the prokaryotic cells appear different from the eukaryotic cells?
Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and are smaller, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and are larger.Which of the following are characteristics found among both eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.What observations do you have about the bacteria cell?
Bacteria cells are prokaryotic, lack a nucleus, and have circular DNA.In eukaryotes, where is the DNA located?
In eukaryotes, DNA is located inside the nucleus.