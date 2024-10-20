Skip to main content
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #8 Flashcards

  • Which structure will you find in a prokaryotic cell?
    You will find ribosomes in a prokaryotic cell.
  • Which of the following is true about the genetic material of eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
    Eukaryotes have linear DNA, while prokaryotes have circular DNA.
  • What do plant and animal cells have in common?
    Both have a nucleus, cell membrane, and various organelles.
  • Which of the following types of cells lacks a true nucleus or any membrane-bound organelles?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a true nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
  • Which of the following cell structures are only found in eukaryotic cells?
    A nucleus and membrane-bound organelles are only found in eukaryotic cells.
  • Which organelle is found in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes?
    Ribosomes are found in both prokaryotes and eukaryotes.
  • How do the prokaryotic cells appear different from the eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells lack a nucleus and are smaller, while eukaryotic cells have a nucleus and are larger.
  • Which of the following are characteristics found among both eukaryotes and prokaryotes?
    Both have a cell membrane and ribosomes.
  • What observations do you have about the bacteria cell?
    Bacteria cells are prokaryotic, lack a nucleus, and have circular DNA.
  • In eukaryotes, where is the DNA located?
    In eukaryotes, DNA is located inside the nucleus.