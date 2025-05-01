Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #9 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 32 ) Hide definitions

Which domains of life consist of prokaryotic cells? The domains Bacteria and Archaea consist of prokaryotic cells.

How does the DNA in eukaryotic cells differ from that in prokaryotic cells? Eukaryotic cells have linear DNA contained within a nucleus, while prokaryotic cells have circular DNA in the nucleoid.

How do prokaryotic cells reproduce? Prokaryotic cells reproduce by binary fission.

Are prokaryotic cells unicellular or multicellular? Prokaryotic cells are always unicellular.

What is the function of ribosomes in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells? Ribosomes are responsible for building proteins in both cell types.

What does the prefix 'pro-' in 'prokaryotic' mean? The prefix 'pro-' means 'before,' indicating prokaryotic cells evolved before the nucleus.