Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #9 Flashcards

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz #9
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/32
  • Which domains of life consist of prokaryotic cells?
    The domains Bacteria and Archaea consist of prokaryotic cells.
  • How does the DNA in eukaryotic cells differ from that in prokaryotic cells?
    Eukaryotic cells have linear DNA contained within a nucleus, while prokaryotic cells have circular DNA in the nucleoid.
  • How do prokaryotic cells reproduce?
    Prokaryotic cells reproduce by binary fission.
  • Are prokaryotic cells unicellular or multicellular?
    Prokaryotic cells are always unicellular.
  • What is the function of ribosomes in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Ribosomes are responsible for building proteins in both cell types.
  • What does the prefix 'pro-' in 'prokaryotic' mean?
    The prefix 'pro-' means 'before,' indicating prokaryotic cells evolved before the nucleus.
  • Which type of cell contains membrane-bound organelles?
    Eukaryotic cells contain membrane-bound organelles.
  • What is the nucleoid?
    The nucleoid is the region in prokaryotic cells where circular DNA is located.
  • What is the main difference in complexity between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Eukaryotic cells are more complex due to their larger size and presence of organelles.
  • What major biomolecules are found in both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Both cell types contain carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids.
  • What is binary fission?
    Binary fission is a simple cell division process used by prokaryotic cells.
  • What is the main function of the nucleus in eukaryotic cells?
    The nucleus houses and protects the cell's linear DNA.
  • What is the role of ribosomes in the cell?
    Ribosomes synthesize proteins.
  • What is the shape of eukaryotic DNA?
    Eukaryotic DNA is linear.
  • Which cell type can form multicellular organisms?
    Eukaryotic cells can form multicellular organisms.
  • Which cell type is less complex, prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
    Prokaryotic cells are less complex.
  • What is the function of the nucleoid in prokaryotic cells?
    The nucleoid contains the cell's circular DNA.
  • Which type of ribosome is found in prokaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes.
  • Which cell type contains a true nucleus?
    Eukaryotic cells contain a true nucleus.
  • What is the main advantage of having membrane-bound organelles?
    Membrane-bound organelles allow compartmentalization and specialization of cellular functions.
  • Are bacteria prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
    Bacteria are prokaryotic.
  • Are animals prokaryotic or eukaryotic?
    Animals are eukaryotic.
  • What is the evolutionary significance of prokaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic cells are the most ancient and were the first forms of life on Earth.
  • What is the main difference in DNA location between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Prokaryotic DNA is in the nucleoid, while eukaryotic DNA is in the nucleus.
  • What is the primary method of reproduction in bacteria?
    Bacteria reproduce primarily by binary fission.
  • Do both prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells contain genetic material?
    Yes, both contain genetic material (DNA).
  • Which cell type is more likely to have specialized internal compartments?
    Eukaryotic cells are more likely to have specialized internal compartments due to organelles.
  • Which cell type is found in fungi?
    Fungi are made up of eukaryotic cells.
  • Which cell type is generally simpler in structure?
    Prokaryotic cells are generally simpler in structure.
  • Which cell type is found in protists?
    Protists are made up of eukaryotic cells.
  • What is the main difference in the presence of organelles between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
    Eukaryotic cells have membrane-bound organelles; prokaryotic cells do not.
  • Which cell type is more likely to be found in extreme environments, bacteria or archaea?
    Archaea are more likely to be found in extreme environments.