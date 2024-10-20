Skip to main content
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons exam Flashcards

Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons exam
  • Operon

    A set of prokaryotic genes controlled by a single promoter.

  • What is the role of the promoter in an operon?

    It is a DNA sequence where RNA polymerase binds to initiate transcription.

  • Operator

    A DNA sequence in an operon where regulatory proteins bind to influence transcription.

  • What happens when a repressor binds to the operator?

    It blocks RNA polymerase from binding to the promoter, preventing transcription.

  • Inducible Operon

    An operon that is normally off but can be turned on by an inducer.

  • What is an inducer?

    A molecule that inactivates a repressor, allowing transcription to proceed.

  • Repressible Operon

    An operon that is normally on but can be turned off by a corepressor.

  • What is a corepressor?

    A molecule that activates a repressor, turning off transcription.

  • Regulatory Protein

    Proteins that bind to the operator to either block or promote RNA polymerase binding.

  • What is the function of an activator in gene regulation?

    It promotes RNA polymerase binding, stimulating transcription.

  • Lac Operon

    An example of an inducible operon that is activated in the presence of lactose.

  • Trp Operon

    An example of a repressible operon that is turned off in the presence of tryptophan.

  • What is the effect of an active repressor on an inducible operon?

    It keeps the operon turned off by blocking transcription.

  • What happens to a repressible operon in the absence of a corepressor?

    The operon remains on, allowing transcription to occur.

  • Positive Gene Regulation

    A mechanism where genes are turned on, often involving activators.

  • Negative Gene Regulation

    A mechanism where genes are turned off, often involving repressors.

  • What is the outcome when an inducer inactivates a repressor?

    Transcription is turned on, allowing gene expression.

  • Metabolic Adaptability

    The ability of prokaryotes to change their metabolic pathways in response to environmental changes.

  • What is the significance of the operator in an operon?

    It is the binding site for regulatory proteins that control transcription.

  • What does an inactive repressor indicate in a repressible operon?

    The operon is on, allowing transcription to proceed.

  • What is the function of the regulatory gene in an operon?

    It codes for the regulatory protein that controls the operon's transcription.

  • What happens when a corepressor binds to a repressor?

    It activates the repressor, turning off transcription.

  • What is the effect of an active repressor on a repressible operon?

    It turns off the operon by blocking transcription.

  • What is the role of the promoter in gene regulation?

    It is the site where RNA polymerase binds to start transcription.

  • What is the function of the operator in an operon?

    It regulates transcription by binding regulatory proteins.

  • What is the outcome when an inducer is absent in an inducible operon?

    The operon remains off, preventing transcription.