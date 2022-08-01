in this video, we're going to introduce, induce a ble operas and so induce a ble operations our operations themselves that are normally turned off, and when they are turned off, the genes will not be expressed, and so induce double operations are normally turned off. However, they can be turned on under very specific conditions, and when they can be turned on, that means that they can be induced. And those conditions where they can be turned on include the presence of what's known as an inducer, which will introduce here very shortly. And so, uh, induce herbal aprons are normally turned off but can be turned on. Yeah, and so what happens is an active repressor protein is going to repress transcription under normal conditions, and so the induce double opera and will be normally turned off when there is an active repressor protein repressing transcription. However, the active repressor protein can be inactivated by the inducer molecule, and so the inducer molecule will bind to the active repressor protein and inactivate the repressor, which will allow for transcription to proceed. And so, in other words, what we're saying here is that the inducer molecule is going to inactivate the repressor protein, and so when it in activates, the repressor protein transcription will be turned on. And so this is why it's called an induce a bill opera and because it can be induced, even though it's normally turned off. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of an induced herbal opera in the presence of an inducer inducer molecule. And so here we're showing you the induce double opera in which is very aligned with positive gene regulation, because what you can see from our previous lesson videos when we talked about positive gene regulation, it's when you turn a gene on, and so over here on the left hand side, what we're showing you is the induce double operation under normal conditions. So normally the inducer opera is turned off, and so the reason that it's turned off is because an active repressor protein will bind to the operator and block or prevent transcription, blocked the RNA preliminaries and block transcription. And so none of these genes will be expressed normally, however, under very, very specific conditions that include the presence of an inducer molecule Okay, Um, in the presence of this inducer molecule, the inducer molecule will bind to the repressor and cause the repressor to change its shape. Change its confirmation. And so the inactive repressor here can no longer bind to the operator. And so that means that the operator here is going to be free. And the RNA preliminaries is capable of binding to the promoter and proceeding with transcription. And so, in the presence of an inducer molecule, the induce herbal operation can be turned on. And so you can see here we have our light switch being flipped into the on state here. And of course, when transcription is turned on, uh, the M RNA will be made. And of course, the proteins will follow with translation. And so the products here are being made. And so what you can see here is that induce a bill operations are undergoing positive gene regulation, which means that they can be turned on although there normally off. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to induce a ble operas and as we move forward, will continue to learn more and more about operations and be able to get some practice. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts