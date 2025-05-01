Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons quiz #3 Flashcards

Inducible operons are normally off because an active repressor binds to the operator, blocking transcription. When an inducer molecule is present, it binds to the repressor and inactivates it, allowing RNA polymerase to transcribe the genes. Thus, the operon is turned on only in the presence of the inducer.

Compare and contrast inducible and repressible operons in terms of their default states and regulatory molecules. Inducible operons are normally off and require an inducer to inactivate the repressor and turn them on. Repressible operons are normally on and require a corepressor to activate the repressor and turn them off. Inducers inactivate repressors, while corepressors activate them.

Why is operon-based gene regulation important for prokaryotes in changing environments? Operon-based gene regulation allows prokaryotes to rapidly adjust gene expression in response to environmental changes, such as nutrient availability. This adaptability enables efficient use of resources and survival in fluctuating conditions.

What is an operon and what are its main components in prokaryotic gene regulation? An operon is a group of related genes controlled by a single promoter and includes an operator region where regulatory proteins bind to influence transcription.

How does a repressor protein affect transcription in an operon? A repressor protein binds to the operator, blocking RNA polymerase from binding to the promoter and thus preventing transcription.

What is the default state of an inducible operon and how is it activated? An inducible operon is normally off because an active repressor blocks transcription; it is activated when an inducer molecule binds to and inactivates the repressor.