Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions Flashcards

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions
- Cohesive ForcesAttraction between water molecules due to hydrogen bonding, causing them to stick together.
- Emergent PropertiesCharacteristics that arise from the interaction and organization of simpler components, resulting in new, complex functions not present in individual parts.
- Water MoleculesMolecules that exhibit cohesion by forming hydrogen bonds, causing them to stick together due to partial negative and positive charges.
- Hydrogen BondingAttraction between a partially positive hydrogen atom of one molecule and a partially negative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) of another, leading to cohesion in water.
