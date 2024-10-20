Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 6 ) Hide definitions

Cohesive Forces Attraction between water molecules due to hydrogen bonding, causing them to stick together.

Emergent Properties Characteristics that arise from the interaction and organization of simpler components, resulting in new, complex functions not present in individual parts.

Water Molecules Molecules that exhibit cohesion by forming hydrogen bonds, causing them to stick together due to partial negative and positive charges.

Hydrogen Bonding Attraction between a partially positive hydrogen atom of one molecule and a partially negative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) of another, leading to cohesion in water.