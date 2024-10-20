Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo

Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion definitions
  • Cohesive Forces
    Attraction between water molecules due to hydrogen bonding, causing them to stick together.
  • Emergent Properties
    Characteristics that arise from the interaction and organization of simpler components, resulting in new, complex functions not present in individual parts.
  • Water Molecules
    Molecules that exhibit cohesion by forming hydrogen bonds, causing them to stick together due to partial negative and positive charges.
  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Attraction between a partially positive hydrogen atom of one molecule and a partially negative atom (like oxygen or nitrogen) of another, leading to cohesion in water.
