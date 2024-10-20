Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Proteins quiz Flashcards

Back
Proteins quiz
How well do you know this?
1/12

  • What is an amino acid in the context of protein structure?

    An amino acid is a single protein unit or monomer of a protein.

  • What does the term oligopeptide refer to?

    Oligopeptide refers to an amino acid chain with 2 to 20 covalently linked amino acids.

  • How many amino acids are in a peptide chain?

    A peptide chain has less than 50 covalently linked amino acids.

  • What is a polypeptide?

    A polypeptide is an amino acid chain with more than 50 covalently linked amino acids.

  • What defines a protein in terms of its structure?

    A protein is one or multiple polypeptide chains in their folded or functional forms.

  • What is the primary level of protein structure?

    The primary level of protein structure refers to the types, quantity, and sequence of amino acids in the protein chain.

  • What forms the secondary level of protein structure?

    The secondary level of protein structure involves the formation of alpha helices or beta sheets in the protein backbone.

  • What does the tertiary level of protein structure represent?

    The tertiary level of protein structure represents the overall three-dimensional shape of the polypeptide chain.

  • What is the quaternary level of protein structure?

    The quaternary level of protein structure occurs when multiple polypeptide chains associate to form a single functional protein.

  • What is a denatured protein?

    A denatured protein is a nonfunctional protein that has altered its shape.

  • What can cause a protein to denature?

    Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration can cause a protein to denature.

  • What role do chaperone proteins play?

    Chaperone proteins help other proteins reform their original shapes or renature.