Proteins quiz Flashcards

What is an amino acid in the context of protein structure?
An amino acid is a single protein unit or monomer of a protein.
What does the term oligopeptide refer to?
Oligopeptide refers to an amino acid chain with 2 to 20 covalently linked amino acids.
How many amino acids are in a peptide chain?
A peptide chain has less than 50 covalently linked amino acids.
What is a polypeptide?
A polypeptide is an amino acid chain with more than 50 covalently linked amino acids.
What defines a protein in terms of its structure?
A protein is one or multiple polypeptide chains in their folded or functional forms.
What is the primary level of protein structure?
The primary level of protein structure refers to the types, quantity, and sequence of amino acids in the protein chain.
What forms the secondary level of protein structure?
The secondary level of protein structure involves the formation of alpha helices or beta sheets in the protein backbone.
What does the tertiary level of protein structure represent?
The tertiary level of protein structure represents the overall three-dimensional shape of the polypeptide chain.
What is the quaternary level of protein structure?
The quaternary level of protein structure occurs when multiple polypeptide chains associate to form a single functional protein.
What is a denatured protein?
A denatured protein is a nonfunctional protein that has altered its shape.
What can cause a protein to denature?
Changes in pH, temperature, or salt concentration can cause a protein to denature.
What role do chaperone proteins play?
Chaperone proteins help other proteins reform their original shapes or renature.