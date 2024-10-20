Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pyruvate Oxidation exam Flashcards

Back
Pyruvate Oxidation exam
How well do you know this?
1/29
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    The second step of cellular respiration, occurring in the mitochondrial matrix, converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.
  • Where does pyruvate oxidation occur?
    In the mitochondrial matrix.
  • Products of Pyruvate Oxidation
    2 acetyl CoA, 2 NADH, and 2 CO2 molecules.
  • What happens to pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?
    It loses electrons, reducing NAD+ to NADH, and releases one carbon as CO2.
  • NADH
    A molecule that carries electrons, produced during pyruvate oxidation by the reduction of NAD+.
  • How many carbon atoms does each pyruvate molecule have?
    3 carbon atoms.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A molecule formed from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation, which enters the Krebs cycle.
  • What is released as a byproduct during pyruvate oxidation?
    CO2 (carbon dioxide).
  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of cellular respiration that produces 2 pyruvate molecules.
  • How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?
    2 pyruvate molecules.
  • What happens to the carbons from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?
    One carbon is released as CO2, and the remaining carbons form acetyl CoA.
  • Krebs Cycle
    The third step of cellular respiration where acetyl CoA is further processed for energy production.
  • How many NADH molecules are produced during pyruvate oxidation?
    2 NADH molecules.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in pyruvate oxidation?
    It gains electrons lost by pyruvate, becoming NADH.
  • Cellular Respiration
    A multi-step process that converts glucose into energy, involving glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
  • How many CO2 molecules are produced from pyruvate oxidation of one glucose molecule?
    2 CO2 molecules.
  • What is the significance of acetyl CoA in cellular respiration?
    It enters the Krebs cycle for further energy production.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The location within the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs.
  • What is the second step of cellular respiration?
    Pyruvate oxidation.
  • How many acetyl CoA molecules are produced from pyruvate oxidation of one glucose molecule?
    2 acetyl CoA molecules.
  • What happens to the electrons lost by pyruvate during oxidation?
    They are gained by NAD+, forming NADH.
  • What is the initial molecule that starts pyruvate oxidation?
    Pyruvate.
  • How many stages are there in aerobic cellular respiration?
    Four stages: glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
  • What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation?
    To convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2 for further energy production.
  • What is produced when pyruvate loses one carbon atom?
    CO2 (carbon dioxide).
  • What is the fate of the acetyl CoA produced in pyruvate oxidation?
    It enters the Krebs cycle.
  • How many pyruvate molecules are transported to the mitochondrial matrix from glycolysis?
    2 pyruvate molecules.
  • What is the relationship between glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation?
    Glycolysis produces pyruvate, which is then oxidized in the mitochondrial matrix during pyruvate oxidation.
  • What is the role of the mitochondrial matrix in cellular respiration?
    It is the site where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.