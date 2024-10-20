Pyruvate Oxidation exam Flashcards
Pyruvate Oxidation exam
- Pyruvate OxidationThe second step of cellular respiration, occurring in the mitochondrial matrix, converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.
- Where does pyruvate oxidation occur?In the mitochondrial matrix.
- Products of Pyruvate Oxidation2 acetyl CoA, 2 NADH, and 2 CO2 molecules.
- What happens to pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?It loses electrons, reducing NAD+ to NADH, and releases one carbon as CO2.
- NADHA molecule that carries electrons, produced during pyruvate oxidation by the reduction of NAD+.
- How many carbon atoms does each pyruvate molecule have?3 carbon atoms.
- Acetyl CoAA molecule formed from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation, which enters the Krebs cycle.
- What is released as a byproduct during pyruvate oxidation?CO2 (carbon dioxide).
- GlycolysisThe first stage of cellular respiration that produces 2 pyruvate molecules.
- How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis?2 pyruvate molecules.
- What happens to the carbons from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation?One carbon is released as CO2, and the remaining carbons form acetyl CoA.
- Krebs CycleThe third step of cellular respiration where acetyl CoA is further processed for energy production.
- How many NADH molecules are produced during pyruvate oxidation?2 NADH molecules.
- What is the role of NAD+ in pyruvate oxidation?It gains electrons lost by pyruvate, becoming NADH.
- Cellular RespirationA multi-step process that converts glucose into energy, involving glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
- How many CO2 molecules are produced from pyruvate oxidation of one glucose molecule?2 CO2 molecules.
- What is the significance of acetyl CoA in cellular respiration?It enters the Krebs cycle for further energy production.
- Mitochondrial MatrixThe location within the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs.
- What is the second step of cellular respiration?Pyruvate oxidation.
- How many acetyl CoA molecules are produced from pyruvate oxidation of one glucose molecule?2 acetyl CoA molecules.
- What happens to the electrons lost by pyruvate during oxidation?They are gained by NAD+, forming NADH.
- What is the initial molecule that starts pyruvate oxidation?Pyruvate.
- How many stages are there in aerobic cellular respiration?Four stages: glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
- What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation?To convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2 for further energy production.
- What is produced when pyruvate loses one carbon atom?CO2 (carbon dioxide).
- What is the fate of the acetyl CoA produced in pyruvate oxidation?It enters the Krebs cycle.
- How many pyruvate molecules are transported to the mitochondrial matrix from glycolysis?2 pyruvate molecules.
- What is the relationship between glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation?Glycolysis produces pyruvate, which is then oxidized in the mitochondrial matrix during pyruvate oxidation.
- What is the role of the mitochondrial matrix in cellular respiration?It is the site where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.