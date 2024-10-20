Pyruvate Oxidation exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Pyruvate Oxidation The second step of cellular respiration, occurring in the mitochondrial matrix, converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2.

Where does pyruvate oxidation occur? In the mitochondrial matrix.

Products of Pyruvate Oxidation 2 acetyl CoA, 2 NADH, and 2 CO2 molecules.

What happens to pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation? It loses electrons, reducing NAD+ to NADH, and releases one carbon as CO2.

NADH A molecule that carries electrons, produced during pyruvate oxidation by the reduction of NAD+.

How many carbon atoms does each pyruvate molecule have? 3 carbon atoms.

Acetyl CoA A molecule formed from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation, which enters the Krebs cycle.

What is released as a byproduct during pyruvate oxidation? CO2 (carbon dioxide).

Glycolysis The first stage of cellular respiration that produces 2 pyruvate molecules.

How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule during glycolysis? 2 pyruvate molecules.

What happens to the carbons from pyruvate during pyruvate oxidation? One carbon is released as CO2, and the remaining carbons form acetyl CoA.

Krebs Cycle The third step of cellular respiration where acetyl CoA is further processed for energy production.

How many NADH molecules are produced during pyruvate oxidation? 2 NADH molecules.

What is the role of NAD+ in pyruvate oxidation? It gains electrons lost by pyruvate, becoming NADH.

Cellular Respiration A multi-step process that converts glucose into energy, involving glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.

How many CO2 molecules are produced from pyruvate oxidation of one glucose molecule? 2 CO2 molecules.

What is the significance of acetyl CoA in cellular respiration? It enters the Krebs cycle for further energy production.

Mitochondrial Matrix The location within the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation occurs.

What is the second step of cellular respiration? Pyruvate oxidation.

How many acetyl CoA molecules are produced from pyruvate oxidation of one glucose molecule? 2 acetyl CoA molecules.

What happens to the electrons lost by pyruvate during oxidation? They are gained by NAD+, forming NADH.

What is the initial molecule that starts pyruvate oxidation? Pyruvate.

How many stages are there in aerobic cellular respiration? Four stages: glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.

What is the main purpose of pyruvate oxidation? To convert pyruvate into acetyl CoA, NADH, and CO2 for further energy production.

What is produced when pyruvate loses one carbon atom? CO2 (carbon dioxide).

What is the fate of the acetyl CoA produced in pyruvate oxidation? It enters the Krebs cycle.

How many pyruvate molecules are transported to the mitochondrial matrix from glycolysis? 2 pyruvate molecules.

What is the relationship between glycolysis and pyruvate oxidation? Glycolysis produces pyruvate, which is then oxidized in the mitochondrial matrix during pyruvate oxidation.