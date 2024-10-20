Review of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 30 ) Hide definitions

Chloroplast Organelle where photosynthesis occurs.

What are the two stages of photosynthesis? Light reactions and the Calvin cycle.

Thylakoids Green pancake-like structures in chloroplasts where light reactions occur.

What is the main function of light reactions? To generate ATP and NADPH by utilizing photons to split water.

Calvin cycle Second stage of photosynthesis that produces glucose using ATP, NADPH, and CO2.

What is photorespiration? A process where plants consume oxygen and release CO2, wasting energy.

C4 plants Plants that separate light reactions and the Calvin cycle into mesophyll and bundle sheath cells to avoid photorespiration.

What is the role of stomata? Pores in leaves that control gas exchange.

CAM plants Plants that fix carbon at night and during the day to survive in hot, dry environments.

What are the products of light reactions? ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.

Photosystem II The first photosystem in the light reactions that absorbs light and splits water.

What enzyme is used in the carbon fixation phase of the Calvin cycle? Rubisco.

NADPH An electron carrier produced in the light reactions and used in the Calvin cycle.

What is the first stable three-carbon molecule in the Calvin cycle? PGA.

RuBP The molecule that CO2 is fixed to in the Calvin cycle.

What mnemonic helps remember the Calvin cycle reactants? Calvin's can of sugar (C for CO2, A for ATP, N for NADPH).

Chemiosmosis Process in light reactions that produces ATP.

What happens to ATP and NADPH after the Calvin cycle? They are converted to ADP and NADP+.

Mesophyll cell Cell type in C4 plants where light reactions occur.

What is the role of photosystem I? To absorb light and help produce NADPH.

Bundle sheath cell Cell type in C4 plants where the Calvin cycle occurs.

What is the significance of oxygen produced in light reactions? It can be used for cellular respiration or released into the environment.

G3P A molecule produced in the Calvin cycle that is a precursor to glucose.

What adaptation helps CAM plants survive in deserts? Fixing carbon at night to reduce water loss.

Electron transport chain A series of proteins in the thylakoid membrane that transfer electrons during light reactions.

What is the role of water in light reactions? It is split to provide electrons and produce oxygen.

Photorespiration mainly occurs in which type of plants? C3 plants.

What are the three phases of the Calvin cycle? Carbon fixation, G3P synthesis, and RuBP regeneration.

Photons Particles of light used in light reactions.