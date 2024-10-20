Review of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of Photosynthesis exam

Review of Photosynthesis exam
  • Chloroplast
    Organelle where photosynthesis occurs.
  • What are the two stages of photosynthesis?
    Light reactions and the Calvin cycle.
  • Thylakoids
    Green pancake-like structures in chloroplasts where light reactions occur.
  • What is the main function of light reactions?
    To generate ATP and NADPH by utilizing photons to split water.
  • Calvin cycle
    Second stage of photosynthesis that produces glucose using ATP, NADPH, and CO2.
  • What is photorespiration?
    A process where plants consume oxygen and release CO2, wasting energy.
  • C4 plants
    Plants that separate light reactions and the Calvin cycle into mesophyll and bundle sheath cells to avoid photorespiration.
  • What is the role of stomata?
    Pores in leaves that control gas exchange.
  • CAM plants
    Plants that fix carbon at night and during the day to survive in hot, dry environments.
  • What are the products of light reactions?
    ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
  • Photosystem II
    The first photosystem in the light reactions that absorbs light and splits water.
  • What enzyme is used in the carbon fixation phase of the Calvin cycle?
    Rubisco.
  • NADPH
    An electron carrier produced in the light reactions and used in the Calvin cycle.
  • What is the first stable three-carbon molecule in the Calvin cycle?
    PGA.
  • RuBP
    The molecule that CO2 is fixed to in the Calvin cycle.
  • What mnemonic helps remember the Calvin cycle reactants?
    Calvin's can of sugar (C for CO2, A for ATP, N for NADPH).
  • Chemiosmosis
    Process in light reactions that produces ATP.
  • What happens to ATP and NADPH after the Calvin cycle?
    They are converted to ADP and NADP+.
  • Mesophyll cell
    Cell type in C4 plants where light reactions occur.
  • What is the role of photosystem I?
    To absorb light and help produce NADPH.
  • Bundle sheath cell
    Cell type in C4 plants where the Calvin cycle occurs.
  • What is the significance of oxygen produced in light reactions?
    It can be used for cellular respiration or released into the environment.
  • G3P
    A molecule produced in the Calvin cycle that is a precursor to glucose.
  • What adaptation helps CAM plants survive in deserts?
    Fixing carbon at night to reduce water loss.
  • Electron transport chain
    A series of proteins in the thylakoid membrane that transfer electrons during light reactions.
  • What is the role of water in light reactions?
    It is split to provide electrons and produce oxygen.
  • Photorespiration mainly occurs in which type of plants?
    C3 plants.
  • What are the three phases of the Calvin cycle?
    Carbon fixation, G3P synthesis, and RuBP regeneration.
  • Photons
    Particles of light used in light reactions.
  • What is the final product of the Calvin cycle?
    Glucose.