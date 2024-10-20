Review of Photosynthesis exam Flashcards
Review of Photosynthesis exam
- ChloroplastOrganelle where photosynthesis occurs.
- What are the two stages of photosynthesis?Light reactions and the Calvin cycle.
- ThylakoidsGreen pancake-like structures in chloroplasts where light reactions occur.
- What is the main function of light reactions?To generate ATP and NADPH by utilizing photons to split water.
- Calvin cycleSecond stage of photosynthesis that produces glucose using ATP, NADPH, and CO2.
- What is photorespiration?A process where plants consume oxygen and release CO2, wasting energy.
- C4 plantsPlants that separate light reactions and the Calvin cycle into mesophyll and bundle sheath cells to avoid photorespiration.
- What is the role of stomata?Pores in leaves that control gas exchange.
- CAM plantsPlants that fix carbon at night and during the day to survive in hot, dry environments.
- What are the products of light reactions?ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
- Photosystem IIThe first photosystem in the light reactions that absorbs light and splits water.
- What enzyme is used in the carbon fixation phase of the Calvin cycle?Rubisco.
- NADPHAn electron carrier produced in the light reactions and used in the Calvin cycle.
- What is the first stable three-carbon molecule in the Calvin cycle?PGA.
- RuBPThe molecule that CO2 is fixed to in the Calvin cycle.
- What mnemonic helps remember the Calvin cycle reactants?Calvin's can of sugar (C for CO2, A for ATP, N for NADPH).
- ChemiosmosisProcess in light reactions that produces ATP.
- What happens to ATP and NADPH after the Calvin cycle?They are converted to ADP and NADP+.
- Mesophyll cellCell type in C4 plants where light reactions occur.
- What is the role of photosystem I?To absorb light and help produce NADPH.
- Bundle sheath cellCell type in C4 plants where the Calvin cycle occurs.
- What is the significance of oxygen produced in light reactions?It can be used for cellular respiration or released into the environment.
- G3PA molecule produced in the Calvin cycle that is a precursor to glucose.
- What adaptation helps CAM plants survive in deserts?Fixing carbon at night to reduce water loss.
- Electron transport chainA series of proteins in the thylakoid membrane that transfer electrons during light reactions.
- What is the role of water in light reactions?It is split to provide electrons and produce oxygen.
- Photorespiration mainly occurs in which type of plants?C3 plants.
- What are the three phases of the Calvin cycle?Carbon fixation, G3P synthesis, and RuBP regeneration.
- PhotonsParticles of light used in light reactions.
- What is the final product of the Calvin cycle?Glucose.