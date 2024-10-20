Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon definitions Flashcards
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon definitions
Terms in this set (10)
- Lac OperonAn inducible gene system in bacteria activated by lactose, producing enzymes to digest lactose when present.
- Inducible OperonAn operon that is activated by the presence of a specific molecule, leading to the production of enzymes that metabolize that molecule.
- LactoseA sugar that acts as an inducer molecule for the lac operon, triggering the production of enzymes needed for its digestion.
- EnzymesProteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, increasing reaction rates without being consumed, crucial for metabolic processes.
- Regulatory GeneA gene that produces a repressor protein, which can inhibit the expression of an operon by binding to the operator region, thereby controlling gene expression.
- RepressorA protein that binds to the operator region of an operon, inhibiting gene transcription by blocking RNA polymerase.
- TryptophanAn amino acid that acts as a corepressor for the trp operon, inhibiting its own synthesis when present in sufficient quantities.
- Trp OperonA repressible operon in bacteria that is turned off by the presence of tryptophan, which acts as a corepressor, preventing the synthesis of enzymes involved in tryptophan production.
- Repressible OperonAn operon that is typically active but can be inhibited when a specific molecule (corepressor) binds to a repressor protein, preventing gene transcription.
- CorepressorA molecule that binds to a repressor protein, enabling it to inhibit gene expression by attaching to the operator region of an operon.