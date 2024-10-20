Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Lac Operon An inducible gene system in bacteria activated by lactose, producing enzymes to digest lactose when present.

Inducible Operon An operon that is activated by the presence of a specific molecule, leading to the production of enzymes that metabolize that molecule.

Lactose A sugar that acts as an inducer molecule for the lac operon, triggering the production of enzymes needed for its digestion.

Enzymes Proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, increasing reaction rates without being consumed, crucial for metabolic processes.

Regulatory Gene A gene that produces a repressor protein, which can inhibit the expression of an operon by binding to the operator region, thereby controlling gene expression.

Repressor A protein that binds to the operator region of an operon, inhibiting gene transcription by blocking RNA polymerase.

Tryptophan An amino acid that acts as a corepressor for the trp operon, inhibiting its own synthesis when present in sufficient quantities.

Trp Operon A repressible operon in bacteria that is turned off by the presence of tryptophan, which acts as a corepressor, preventing the synthesis of enzymes involved in tryptophan production.

Repressible Operon An operon that is typically active but can be inhibited when a specific molecule (corepressor) binds to a repressor protein, preventing gene transcription.