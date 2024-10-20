Skip to main content
Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon definitions Flashcards

Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon definitions
  • Lac Operon
    An inducible gene system in bacteria activated by lactose, producing enzymes to digest lactose when present.
  • Inducible Operon
    An operon that is activated by the presence of a specific molecule, leading to the production of enzymes that metabolize that molecule.
  • Lactose
    A sugar that acts as an inducer molecule for the lac operon, triggering the production of enzymes needed for its digestion.
  • Enzymes
    Proteins that catalyze biochemical reactions, increasing reaction rates without being consumed, crucial for metabolic processes.
  • Regulatory Gene
    A gene that produces a repressor protein, which can inhibit the expression of an operon by binding to the operator region, thereby controlling gene expression.
  • Repressor
    A protein that binds to the operator region of an operon, inhibiting gene transcription by blocking RNA polymerase.
  • Tryptophan
    An amino acid that acts as a corepressor for the trp operon, inhibiting its own synthesis when present in sufficient quantities.
  • Trp Operon
    A repressible operon in bacteria that is turned off by the presence of tryptophan, which acts as a corepressor, preventing the synthesis of enzymes involved in tryptophan production.
  • Repressible Operon
    An operon that is typically active but can be inhibited when a specific molecule (corepressor) binds to a repressor protein, preventing gene transcription.
  • Corepressor
    A molecule that binds to a repressor protein, enabling it to inhibit gene expression by attaching to the operator region of an operon.