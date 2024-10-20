Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 8 ) Hide definitions

Polypeptide A chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, formed by translating an mRNA sequence, and determining the structure and function of proteins.

RNA A molecule that translates genetic information from DNA into proteins by specifying the sequence of amino acids during protein synthesis.

Codon A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a start/stop signal during protein synthesis.

Methionine An essential amino acid that serves as the start codon in mRNA translation, initiating protein synthesis.

Isoleucine An essential, branched-chain amino acid involved in protein synthesis, energy production, and immune function, encoded by the codons AUU, AUC, and AUA in mRNA.

Arginine An essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis, urea cycle, and nitric oxide production, often encoded by the codon CGA.

Amino Acid Organic molecules that serve as the building blocks of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain attached to a central carbon atom.