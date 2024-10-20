Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions

Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions
  • Polypeptide
    A chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, formed by translating an mRNA sequence, and determining the structure and function of proteins.
  • RNA
    A molecule that translates genetic information from DNA into proteins by specifying the sequence of amino acids during protein synthesis.
  • Codon
    A sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a start/stop signal during protein synthesis.
  • Methionine
    An essential amino acid that serves as the start codon in mRNA translation, initiating protein synthesis.
  • Isoleucine
    An essential, branched-chain amino acid involved in protein synthesis, energy production, and immune function, encoded by the codons AUU, AUC, and AUA in mRNA.
  • Arginine
    An essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis, urea cycle, and nitric oxide production, often encoded by the codon CGA.
  • Amino Acid
    Organic molecules that serve as the building blocks of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain attached to a central carbon atom.
  • Start Codon
    A specific RNA sequence (AUG) that signals the start of translation and codes for methionine, initiating protein synthesis.