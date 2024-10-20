Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions Flashcards
Review of Transcription vs. Translation definitions
- PolypeptideA chain of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, formed by translating an mRNA sequence, and determining the structure and function of proteins.
- RNAA molecule that translates genetic information from DNA into proteins by specifying the sequence of amino acids during protein synthesis.
- CodonA sequence of three nucleotides in mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid or a start/stop signal during protein synthesis.
- MethionineAn essential amino acid that serves as the start codon in mRNA translation, initiating protein synthesis.
- IsoleucineAn essential, branched-chain amino acid involved in protein synthesis, energy production, and immune function, encoded by the codons AUU, AUC, and AUA in mRNA.
- ArginineAn essential amino acid involved in protein synthesis, urea cycle, and nitric oxide production, often encoded by the codon CGA.
- Amino AcidOrganic molecules that serve as the building blocks of proteins, each containing an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain attached to a central carbon atom.
- Start CodonA specific RNA sequence (AUG) that signals the start of translation and codes for methionine, initiating protein synthesis.