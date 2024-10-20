Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Review of Transcription vs. Translation exam Flashcards

Back
Review of Transcription vs. Translation exam
How well do you know this?
1/21

  • What is transcription?

    The process where DNA is used to synthesize RNA.

  • What is the product of transcription?

    An RNA molecule.

  • What is translation?

    The process of using RNA to produce proteins.

  • What is the product of translation?

    A protein.

  • Does transcription involve a change in macromolecule class?

    No, it goes from DNA nucleic acids to RNA nucleic acids.

  • Does translation involve a change in macromolecule class?

    Yes, it goes from RNA nucleic acids to proteins.

  • What is the major enzyme involved in transcription?

    RNA polymerase.

  • What is the major structure involved in translation?

    Ribosome.

  • Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells?

    In the nucleus.

  • Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells?

    In the cytoplasm.

  • What is the direction of RNA synthesis during transcription?

    5' to 3'.

  • What is the direction of protein synthesis during translation?

    From the N-terminal to the C-terminal.

  • What is the role of RNA polymerase?

    To build RNA during transcription.

  • What is the role of the ribosome?

    To build proteins during translation.

  • What macromolecule is synthesized during transcription?

    RNA.

  • What macromolecule is synthesized during translation?

    Protein.

  • What is the starting material for transcription?

    DNA.

  • What is the starting material for translation?

    RNA.

  • In which cellular compartment does translation take place?

    Cytoplasm.

  • What is the synthesis direction of proteins?

    N-terminal to C-terminal.

  • What is the main enzyme in transcription?

    RNA polymerase.