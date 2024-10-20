Review of Transcription vs. Translation exam Flashcards
What is transcription?
The process where DNA is used to synthesize RNA.
What is the product of transcription?
An RNA molecule.
What is translation?
The process of using RNA to produce proteins.
What is the product of translation?
A protein.
Does transcription involve a change in macromolecule class?
No, it goes from DNA nucleic acids to RNA nucleic acids.
Does translation involve a change in macromolecule class?
Yes, it goes from RNA nucleic acids to proteins.
What is the major enzyme involved in transcription?
RNA polymerase.
What is the major structure involved in translation?
Ribosome.
Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells?
In the nucleus.
Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells?
In the cytoplasm.
What is the direction of RNA synthesis during transcription?
5' to 3'.
What is the direction of protein synthesis during translation?
From the N-terminal to the C-terminal.
What is the role of RNA polymerase?
To build RNA during transcription.
What is the role of the ribosome?
To build proteins during translation.
What macromolecule is synthesized during transcription?
RNA.
What macromolecule is synthesized during translation?
Protein.
What is the starting material for transcription?
DNA.
What is the starting material for translation?
RNA.
In which cellular compartment does translation take place?
Cytoplasm.
What is the synthesis direction of proteins?
N-terminal to C-terminal.
What is the main enzyme in transcription?
RNA polymerase.