Review of Transcription vs. Translation quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following processes does not occur during translation? A) RNA synthesis B) Protein synthesis C) Ribosome assembly D) Amino acid chain elongation
A) RNA synthesisHow does prokaryotic transcription and translation differ from these processes in eukaryotic cells?
In prokaryotes, transcription and translation can occur simultaneously in the cytoplasm, whereas in eukaryotes, transcription occurs in the nucleus and translation occurs in the cytoplasm.Which of the following are true of transcription but not translation? A) Involves RNA polymerase B) Occurs in the cytoplasm C) Produces proteins D) Changes macromolecule class
A) Involves RNA polymeraseWhich of the following are true of both transcription and translation? A) Involve ribosomes B) Occur in the nucleus C) Synthesize nucleic acids D) Are essential for gene expression
D) Are essential for gene expressionWhat is the relationship between transcription and translation?
Transcription synthesizes RNA from DNA, which is then used in translation to synthesize proteins.What is a significant difference between translation in bacterial cells and eukaryotic cells?
In bacterial cells, translation can begin before transcription is complete, whereas in eukaryotic cells, transcription and translation are separated by the nuclear membrane.Which statement describes the relationship between transcription and translation?
Transcription produces RNA from DNA, and translation uses this RNA to produce proteins.Why is RNA synthesis called transcription and protein synthesis called translation?
RNA synthesis is called transcription because it transcribes DNA into RNA, while protein synthesis is called translation because it translates RNA into a protein sequence.Which of the following is a similarity between transcription and translation? A) Both occur in the nucleus B) Both involve RNA C) Both synthesize proteins D) Both change macromolecule class
B) Both involve RNAWhich of the following is not a difference between DNA and RNA synthesis? A) Use of RNA polymerase B) Occurrence in the nucleus C) Direction of synthesis D) Involvement of ribosomes
D) Involvement of ribosomes