Review of Transcription vs. Translation quiz #3 Flashcards
Where do transcription and translation occur in eukaryotic cells, and what are the key enzymes or structures involved in each process?
In eukaryotic cells, transcription occurs in the nucleus and is carried out by RNA polymerase, while translation takes place in the cytoplasm and is performed by ribosomes.What is the main product formed during transcription?
The main product of transcription is an RNA molecule.What is the main product formed during translation?
The main product of translation is a protein.Does transcription involve a change in the class of macromolecule, and why or why not?
No, transcription does not involve a change in macromolecule class because both DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.Does translation involve a change in the class of macromolecule, and why?
Yes, translation involves a change from nucleic acids (RNA) to proteins, which are made of amino acids.What is the major enzyme involved in transcription?
The major enzyme involved in transcription is RNA polymerase.What is the primary structure involved in translation?
The primary structure involved in translation is the ribosome.Where does transcription occur in eukaryotic cells?
Transcription occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells.Where does translation occur in eukaryotic cells?
Translation occurs in the cytoplasm of eukaryotic cells.In which direction is RNA synthesized during transcription, and in which direction is a protein synthesized during translation?
RNA is synthesized from the 5' to 3' end, while proteins are synthesized from the N-terminal to the C-terminal.