Seedless Vascular Plants exam Flashcards

Seedless Vascular Plants exam
  • Sporophyte-dominant life cycle

    A life cycle in which the sporophyte generation is the dominant, visible, and longer-lived phase.

  • What do seedless vascular plants require for sperm to reach the egg?

    Water

  • Lycophytes

    A group of seedless vascular plants that include clubmosses, spikemosses, and quillworts.

  • What is the role of seedless vascular plants in carbon fixation?

    They historically reduced atmospheric CO2, contributing to global cooling and coal formation.

  • Sori

    Clusters of sporangia found on the undersides of fern leaves.

  • What are the reproductive structures found in fern gametophytes?

    Antheridia and archegonia

  • Tracheophytes

    Vascular plants that possess vascular tissue reinforced with lignin.

  • What is the significance of microphylls in lycophytes?

    They are small leaves with a single vein of vascular tissue.

  • Monilophytes

    A group of seedless vascular plants that include ferns and horsetails.

  • How do seedless vascular plants reproduce?

    Through spores

  • Antheridium

    The male reproductive structure in fern gametophytes.

  • What is the function of rhizoids in fern gametophytes?

    They function like roots but are not true roots.

  • Archegonium

    The female reproductive structure in fern gametophytes.

  • What is the dominant part of the life cycle in seedless vascular plants?

    The sporophyte

  • What is the ecological significance of seedless vascular plants?

    They played a crucial role in reducing atmospheric CO2 and contributing to global cooling.

  • Sporophylls

    Modified leaves that bear sporangia.

  • What is the primary habitat limitation for seedless vascular plants?

    They require moist environments for sperm to reach the egg.

  • What is the relationship between CO2 removal by seedless vascular plants and climate?

    CO2 removal led to global cooling and glacier formation.

  • Gametophyte

    The haploid, gamete-producing phase in the life cycle of plants.

  • What is the role of sporangia in ferns?

    They produce spores for reproduction.

  • What are the two main groups of seedless vascular plants?

    Lycophytes and monilophytes

  • What is the significance of coal formation in relation to seedless vascular plants?

    The carbon fixed by these plants contributed to the formation of coal.

  • What is the primary reproductive method of seedless vascular plants?

    Spore production

  • What is the function of lignin in vascular plants?

    It reinforces vascular tissue.

  • What is the life cycle stage that produces spores in ferns?

    Sporophyte

  • What is the primary difference between seedless vascular plants and seed plants?

    Seedless vascular plants reproduce through spores, while seed plants reproduce through seeds.

  • What is the role of the gametophyte in the fern life cycle?

    It produces gametes (sperm and egg).

  • What is the primary structural difference between gametophytes and sporophytes in ferns?

    Gametophytes have rhizoids, while sporophytes have true roots.