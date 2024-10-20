Seedless Vascular Plants exam Flashcards
Terms in this set (28)
Sporophyte-dominant life cycle
A life cycle in which the sporophyte generation is the dominant, visible, and longer-lived phase.
What do seedless vascular plants require for sperm to reach the egg?
Water
Lycophytes
A group of seedless vascular plants that include clubmosses, spikemosses, and quillworts.
What is the role of seedless vascular plants in carbon fixation?
They historically reduced atmospheric CO2, contributing to global cooling and coal formation.
Sori
Clusters of sporangia found on the undersides of fern leaves.
What are the reproductive structures found in fern gametophytes?
Antheridia and archegonia
Tracheophytes
Vascular plants that possess vascular tissue reinforced with lignin.
What is the significance of microphylls in lycophytes?
They are small leaves with a single vein of vascular tissue.
Monilophytes
A group of seedless vascular plants that include ferns and horsetails.
How do seedless vascular plants reproduce?
Through spores
Antheridium
The male reproductive structure in fern gametophytes.
What is the function of rhizoids in fern gametophytes?
They function like roots but are not true roots.
Archegonium
The female reproductive structure in fern gametophytes.
What is the dominant part of the life cycle in seedless vascular plants?
The sporophyte
What is the ecological significance of seedless vascular plants?
They played a crucial role in reducing atmospheric CO2 and contributing to global cooling.
Sporophylls
Modified leaves that bear sporangia.
What is the primary habitat limitation for seedless vascular plants?
They require moist environments for sperm to reach the egg.
What is the relationship between CO2 removal by seedless vascular plants and climate?
CO2 removal led to global cooling and glacier formation.
Gametophyte
The haploid, gamete-producing phase in the life cycle of plants.
What is the role of sporangia in ferns?
They produce spores for reproduction.
What are the two main groups of seedless vascular plants?
Lycophytes and monilophytes
What is the significance of coal formation in relation to seedless vascular plants?
The carbon fixed by these plants contributed to the formation of coal.
What is the primary reproductive method of seedless vascular plants?
Spore production
What is the function of lignin in vascular plants?
It reinforces vascular tissue.
What is the life cycle stage that produces spores in ferns?
Sporophyte
What is the primary difference between seedless vascular plants and seed plants?
Seedless vascular plants reproduce through spores, while seed plants reproduce through seeds.
What is the role of the gametophyte in the fern life cycle?
It produces gametes (sperm and egg).
What is the primary structural difference between gametophytes and sporophytes in ferns?
Gametophytes have rhizoids, while sporophytes have true roots.