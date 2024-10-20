Seedless Vascular Plants quiz #2 Flashcards

How does the reproduction of seedless plants differ from that of seed plants?
Seedless plants reproduce through spores and require water for sperm to reach the egg, while seed plants use seeds and pollen for reproduction.
What is the main difference among seedless plants?
The main difference among seedless plants is whether they are homosporous, producing one type of spore, or heterosporous, producing two types of spores.
Which is the most diverse group of seedless vascular plants?
Ferns are the most diverse group of seedless vascular plants.
Seedless vascular plants include which of the following: ferns, mosses, gymnosperms, or angiosperms?
Seedless vascular plants include ferns.
Which of the following is true of seedless vascular plants: they have a gametophyte-dominant life cycle, they reproduce through seeds, they require water for fertilization, or they lack vascular tissue?
Seedless vascular plants require water for fertilization.
What role did seedless vascular plants play in historical climate change?
Seedless vascular plants reduced atmospheric CO2, contributing to global cooling and the formation of glaciers.
What are sori in ferns?
Sori are clusters of sporangia found on the undersides of fern leaves.
What structures do fern gametophytes contain for reproduction?
Fern gametophytes contain antheridia and archegonia for reproduction.
What is the function of rhizoids in fern gametophytes?
Rhizoids in fern gametophytes function like roots, anchoring the plant.
What is the dominant life cycle stage in seedless vascular plants?
The sporophyte is the dominant life cycle stage in seedless vascular plants.