Seedless Vascular Plants quiz #3 Flashcards

Seedless Vascular Plants quiz #3
Why do seedless vascular plants require water for reproduction, and how does this affect their habitat distribution?
Seedless vascular plants require water for reproduction because their sperm must swim to reach the egg, limiting them to moist environments where water is available for fertilization.
Sori are clusters of sporangia found on the undersides of fern leaves; they produce spores that develop into gametophytes, continuing the fern's life cycle.
Their sperm must swim through water to reach the egg, making water essential for fertilization.

What is the dominant generation in the life cycle of seedless vascular plants?
The sporophyte generation is dominant in seedless vascular plants.

What are sori in ferns and what is their function?
Sori are clusters of sporangia on the undersides of fern leaves that produce spores for reproduction.

How did seedless vascular plants contribute to global cooling in Earth's history?
They removed large amounts of CO2 from the atmosphere, which led to global cooling and the formation of glaciers.

What is the main difference between the roots of sporophytes and gametophytes in seedless vascular plants?
Sporophytes have true roots, while gametophytes only have rhizoids that function like roots.

What reproductive structures are found on the gametophyte of ferns?
The gametophyte contains antheridia (male) and archegonia (female) reproductive structures.

What is the ecological significance of seedless vascular plants in carbon fixation?
They played a crucial role in fixing carbon, reducing atmospheric CO2, and contributing to coal formation.

Why are seedless vascular plants mostly found in moist environments?
Because their sperm require water to swim to the egg, limiting them to habitats where water is available for fertilization.