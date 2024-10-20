Introduction to Speciation exam Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 29 ) Hide definitions

Speciation The process where an ancestral species diverges into two or more species.

What is the biological species concept? It defines species based on reproductive isolation.

Prezygotic isolation Mechanisms that prevent the formation of a zygote.

What is postzygotic isolation? It results in non-viable or sterile hybrids.

Allopatric speciation Speciation that occurs due to geographic isolation.

What is sympatric speciation? Speciation that occurs within the same geographic area.

Disruptive selection A process that can lead to sympatric speciation by favoring extreme traits.

Polyploidy A condition in which an organism has extra sets of chromosomes, often leading to sympatric speciation.

Hybrid zones Regions where different species meet and mate, producing hybrids.

What can happen in hybrid zones? Reinforcement, fusion, or stability among species.

Reinforcement The process where hybrids are less fit, leading to stronger reproductive barriers.

Fusion When reproductive barriers weaken, leading to the merging of species.

Stability When hybrids continue to be produced, maintaining the hybrid zone.

Microevolution Small changes in allele frequencies over a short period.

What is macroevolution? Large evolutionary changes that occur over long periods.

Phylogenetic tree A diagram that represents evolutionary relationships among species.

What is a node in a phylogenetic tree? A point where a single lineage splits into two distinct species.

Darwin's book title On the Origin of Species.

What is the 'fuzzy art' in defining species? The challenge of applying clear rules to determine species boundaries.

Reproductive isolation A key factor in defining species, preventing different species from interbreeding.

What links microevolution and macroevolution? Speciation.

Charles Darwin Author of 'On the Origin of Species' and a key figure in evolutionary biology.

What is the significance of evolutionary nodes? They represent points where one species diverges into two.

Judgment call in speciation The subjective decision-making process in determining whether populations are distinct species.

What is the main focus of speciation studies? Understanding how populations split and evolve into distinct species.

Reproductive barriers Mechanisms that prevent species from interbreeding.

What is the role of hybrid zones in evolution? They illustrate the dynamic nature of species boundaries and evolutionary processes.

Evolutionary tree Another term for a phylogenetic tree, showing relationships among species.