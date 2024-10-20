Introduction to Speciation exam Flashcards
Introduction to Speciation exam
- SpeciationThe process where an ancestral species diverges into two or more species.
- What is the biological species concept?It defines species based on reproductive isolation.
- Prezygotic isolationMechanisms that prevent the formation of a zygote.
- What is postzygotic isolation?It results in non-viable or sterile hybrids.
- Allopatric speciationSpeciation that occurs due to geographic isolation.
- What is sympatric speciation?Speciation that occurs within the same geographic area.
- Disruptive selectionA process that can lead to sympatric speciation by favoring extreme traits.
- PolyploidyA condition in which an organism has extra sets of chromosomes, often leading to sympatric speciation.
- Hybrid zonesRegions where different species meet and mate, producing hybrids.
- What can happen in hybrid zones?Reinforcement, fusion, or stability among species.
- ReinforcementThe process where hybrids are less fit, leading to stronger reproductive barriers.
- FusionWhen reproductive barriers weaken, leading to the merging of species.
- StabilityWhen hybrids continue to be produced, maintaining the hybrid zone.
- MicroevolutionSmall changes in allele frequencies over a short period.
- What is macroevolution?Large evolutionary changes that occur over long periods.
- Phylogenetic treeA diagram that represents evolutionary relationships among species.
- What is a node in a phylogenetic tree?A point where a single lineage splits into two distinct species.
- Darwin's book titleOn the Origin of Species.
- What is the 'fuzzy art' in defining species?The challenge of applying clear rules to determine species boundaries.
- Reproductive isolationA key factor in defining species, preventing different species from interbreeding.
- What links microevolution and macroevolution?Speciation.
- Charles DarwinAuthor of 'On the Origin of Species' and a key figure in evolutionary biology.
- What is the significance of evolutionary nodes?They represent points where one species diverges into two.
- Judgment call in speciationThe subjective decision-making process in determining whether populations are distinct species.
- What is the main focus of speciation studies?Understanding how populations split and evolve into distinct species.
- Reproductive barriersMechanisms that prevent species from interbreeding.
- What is the role of hybrid zones in evolution?They illustrate the dynamic nature of species boundaries and evolutionary processes.
- Evolutionary treeAnother term for a phylogenetic tree, showing relationships among species.
- What is the outcome of successful speciation?The formation of new, distinct species.